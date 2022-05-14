Ohio State favors development over transfer portal

Two weeks after the deadline for entering the transfer portal, all is quiet around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. And for head coach Ryan Day, that’s how it should be. It cuts down on the noise, he said, allowing the players around the program or the program itself to focus in, having a much better idea of what Ohio State is going to look like without the threat of movement. And the Buckeyes have had their fair share of movement. Over the course of the past eight months, Ohio State has had 15 scholarship players enter the transfer portal, including quarterbacks Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers, cornerbacks Ryan Watts, Lejond Cavazos, Andre Turrentine and Sevyn Banks, and safeties Craig Young and Bryson Shaw: each of which who found homes with major Division 1 college football programs in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas and USC, respectively.

Former Ohio State players who entered portal Name Transferred to LB Dallas Gant Toledo LB K'Vaughan Pope Tennessee State QB Jack Miller Florida QB Quinn Ewers Texas S Craig Young Kansas CB Ryan Watts Texas DL Darrion Henry-Young Kentucky CB Sevyn Banks LSU DL Cormontae Hamilton Memphis CB Lejond Cavazos North Carolina S Bryson Shaw USC DL Jacolbe Cowan North Carolina CB Andre Turrentine Tennessee S Marcus Hooker N/A DL Noah Potter N/A

For Day, this is just what happens when Ohio State’s process works, adding in the circumstances COVID-19 and the extra year of eligibility brought to college football. “Our goal is always to recruit high school players and develop them while they’re here,” Day said. “And if it works, then they get on the field. If it doesn’t, then, you know, not that I like it, but there’s an opportunity for some people to find other places to play. What we’ve done is we’ve just done a really good job of identifying the high school kids that we want to recruit and develop them.” That’s primarily what Day and the Ohio State coaching staff’s focus has been on: continuing that development process with high school players instead of plugging and playing transfers from season-to-season. It’s something Ohio State has done before when there has been a hole to fill, Day said, bringing in running back Trey Sermon, quarterback Justin Fields and offensive guard Jonah Jackson in the recent past, along with kicker Noah Ruggles, running back-turned-linebacker Chip Trayanum, safety Tanner McCalister or, most recently, kicker Parker Lewis. But to sustain a program, Day said he can’t recruit players, talking to each about the plan he has for them at Ohio State just to bring in a transfer to jump that player in line. “I think you’re being a little bit disingenuous on the front end when you’re talking to your families and your recruits about the opportunity to play at Ohio State just to go and get the best player out in front of him,” the Ohio State head coach said.

Incoming transfers to Ohio State Name Transferred from RB/LB Chip Trayanum Arizona State K Parker Lewis USC S Tanner McCalister Oklahoma State