Ohio State falls to Iowa 85-76 behind Luka Garza's big night
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Coming off a huge pair of home wins to get back even in the Big Ten, Ohio State came out flat on the road against Iowa in a 85-76 loss Thursday night.
Needing to get off to a hot start against an Iowa team that hasn't lost at home since Nov. 11, the Buckeyes were cold starting out on the court.
Ohio State turned the ball over four times, including a shot clock violation, and began 1-of-8 from the field as the Hawkeyes started the game on an 18-3 run.
Iowa's Luka Garza, who has 26.7 points per game in conference this season, picked up nine quick points in the first 10 minutes as the Hawkeyes extended their 27-8 lead.
Down early and unable to find the basket, Ohio State refused to give up and closed out the remaining 10 minutes of the first half on a 27-19 run, even making it an eight-point game briefly before halftime.
E.J. Liddell helped bring the Buckeyes back into the game with 11 first-half points on 5-of-7 shooting, six of which came in the final three minutes, and Ohio State was able to cut the deficit down to 11 points at the half, 46-35.
Ohio State attempted to stay in the game in the second half, cutting the lead to nine with 17:13 remaining after a 3-pointer by CJ Walker.
Following that basket, however, the Buckeyes went on a 3:13 long scoring drought that included four missed shots and three turnovers as Iowa extended the lead to 14 points, 56-42.
Garza's impact was less so in the second half with just seven points as Bakari Evelyn and Ryan Kriener added 15 combined points for the Hawkeyes to maintain their lead, including a dagger 3-pointer by Kriener to give Iowa a 69-50 lead with under seven minutes remaining.
Additionally, Kaleb Wesson got into foul trouble at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, picking up his third just minutes into the second half and picking up his fourth with 8:41 remaining in the game that forced him to the bench during a pivotal stretch in the second half.
Ohio State outscored Iowa in the second half 41-39 and cut the lead to seven with less than 30 seconds remaining, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome as Iowa pulled out the 85-76 win.
Garza led all players with 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting including two baskets from beyond the arc. As a whole, the Hawkeyes shot 55.8 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range.
The Buckeyes came on stronger late in the first half and in the second half after a tough start and shot 41.9 percent from the field and were 9-of-30 from three. Liddell led with a career-high 17 points and eight rebounds.
The Buckeyes will return home Sunday to take on Maryland. This big conference matchup will tip off at 4 p.m. ET on CBS.