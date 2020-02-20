Down early and unable to find the basket, Ohio State refused to give up and closed out the remaining 10 minutes of the first half on a 27-19 run, even making it an eight-point game briefly before halftime.

Iowa's Luka Garza , who has 26.7 points per game in conference this season, picked up nine quick points in the first 10 minutes as the Hawkeyes extended their 27-8 lead.

Ohio State turned the ball over four times, including a shot clock violation, and began 1-of-8 from the field as the Hawkeyes started the game on an 18-3 run.

Needing to get off to a hot start against an Iowa team that hasn't lost at home since Nov. 11, the Buckeyes were cold starting out on the court.

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Coming off a huge pair of home wins to get back even in the Big Ten, Ohio State came out flat on the road against Iowa in a 85-76 loss Thursday night.

E.J. Liddell helped bring the Buckeyes back into the game with 11 first-half points on 5-of-7 shooting, six of which came in the final three minutes, and Ohio State was able to cut the deficit down to 11 points at the half, 46-35.



Ohio State attempted to stay in the game in the second half, cutting the lead to nine with 17:13 remaining after a 3-pointer by CJ Walker.

Following that basket, however, the Buckeyes went on a 3:13 long scoring drought that included four missed shots and three turnovers as Iowa extended the lead to 14 points, 56-42.

Garza's impact was less so in the second half with just seven points as Bakari Evelyn and Ryan Kriener added 15 combined points for the Hawkeyes to maintain their lead, including a dagger 3-pointer by Kriener to give Iowa a 69-50 lead with under seven minutes remaining.

Additionally, Kaleb Wesson got into foul trouble at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, picking up his third just minutes into the second half and picking up his fourth with 8:41 remaining in the game that forced him to the bench during a pivotal stretch in the second half.

Ohio State outscored Iowa in the second half 41-39 and cut the lead to seven with less than 30 seconds remaining, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome as Iowa pulled out the 85-76 win.

Garza led all players with 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting including two baskets from beyond the arc. As a whole, the Hawkeyes shot 55.8 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range.

The Buckeyes came on stronger late in the first half and in the second half after a tough start and shot 41.9 percent from the field and were 9-of-30 from three. Liddell led with a career-high 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Buckeyes will return home Sunday to take on Maryland. This big conference matchup will tip off at 4 p.m. ET on CBS.