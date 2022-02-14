Ohio State falls slightly in latest AP Poll
Ohio State had a roller coaster week.
In their third-straight week as the No. 16 team in the country, the Buckeyes collapsed in the final four minutes on the road against Rutgers before surging and beating rival Michigan after the Wolverines downed No. 3 Purdue earlier that week.
Now, heading into the 15th week of the 2021-22 college basketball season, Ohio State pretty much stays right where it is, falling two spots to No. 18 in the latest edition of the AP Top-25 Poll.
The Buckeyes are one of five teams from the Big Ten represented in the poll, along with No. 5 Purdue, No. 12 Illinois, No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 19 Michigan State
No. 18 Ohio State will take on Minnesota Tuesday night at home before hosting Indiana Saturday afternoon.
Here's a look at the full poll.
AP Poll: Week 15
1. Gonzaga (56)
2. Auburn (4)
3. Arizona
4. Kentucky
5. Purdue
6. Kansas
7. Baylor
8. Providence
9. Duke
10. Villanova
11. Texas Tech
12. Illinois
13. UCLA
14. Houston
15. Wisconsin
16. Tennessee
17. USC
18. Ohio State
19. Michigan State
20. Texas
21. Murray State
22. Wyoming
23. Arkansas
24. Connecticut
25. Alabama
Others receiving votes
Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary's 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Miami (FL) 3, Boise State 3, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1