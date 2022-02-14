 ScarletAndGrayReport - Ohio State falls slightly in latest AP Poll
basketball

Ohio State falls slightly in latest AP Poll

Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
@ColinGay17
Ohio State had a roller coaster week.

In their third-straight week as the No. 16 team in the country, the Buckeyes collapsed in the final four minutes on the road against Rutgers before surging and beating rival Michigan after the Wolverines downed No. 3 Purdue earlier that week.

Now, heading into the 15th week of the 2021-22 college basketball season, Ohio State pretty much stays right where it is, falling two spots to No. 18 in the latest edition of the AP Top-25 Poll.

The Buckeyes are one of five teams from the Big Ten represented in the poll, along with No. 5 Purdue, No. 12 Illinois, No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 19 Michigan State

No. 18 Ohio State will take on Minnesota Tuesday night at home before hosting Indiana Saturday afternoon.

Here's a look at the full poll.

AP Poll: Week 15 

1. Gonzaga (56)

2. Auburn (4)

3. Arizona

4. Kentucky

5. Purdue

6. Kansas

7. Baylor

8. Providence

9. Duke

10. Villanova

11. Texas Tech

12. Illinois

13. UCLA

14. Houston

15. Wisconsin

16. Tennessee

17. USC

18. Ohio State

19. Michigan State

20. Texas

21. Murray State

22. Wyoming

23. Arkansas

24. Connecticut

25. Alabama

Others receiving votes

Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary's 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Miami (FL) 3, Boise State 3, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1

