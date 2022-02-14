Ohio State falls slightly in latest AP Poll

Ohio State had a roller coaster week.

In their third-straight week as the No. 16 team in the country, the Buckeyes collapsed in the final four minutes on the road against Rutgers before surging and beating rival Michigan after the Wolverines downed No. 3 Purdue earlier that week.

Now, heading into the 15th week of the 2021-22 college basketball season, Ohio State pretty much stays right where it is, falling two spots to No. 18 in the latest edition of the AP Top-25 Poll.

The Buckeyes are one of five teams from the Big Ten represented in the poll, along with No. 5 Purdue, No. 12 Illinois, No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 19 Michigan State

No. 18 Ohio State will take on Minnesota Tuesday night at home before hosting Indiana Saturday afternoon.

Here's a look at the full poll.