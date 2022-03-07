Ohio State falls out of AP Top 25 ahead of Big Ten tournament
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's final week of the 2021-22 regular season didn't go as planned.
After earning an emotional win on the road against Illinois Feb. 24, the Buckeyes lost three of its final four games of the regular season, including home games against Nebraska and Michigan, along with an 11-point win at home against Michigan State.
Heading into tournament play, Ohio State is not a Top 25 team, earning 16 votes.
The Big Ten has four representatives in the latest AP Top 25, including No. 9 Purdue, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 16 Illinois and No. 24 Iowa
With the regular season complete, Oho State will travel to Indianapolis Thursday to open Big Ten tournament play as a six-seed against either No. 11 Penn State or No. 14 Minnesota.
Here's a look at the full Top-25 poll.
AP Poll: Week 18
1. Gonzaga (52)
2. Arizona (6)
3. Baylor (3)
4. Auburn
5. Kentucky
6. Kansas
7. Duke
8. Villanova
9. Purdue
9. Tennessee
11. Providence
12. Wisconsin
13. UCLA
14. Texs Tech
15. Arkansas
16. Illinois
17. Saint Mary's
18. Houston
19. Murray State
20. Connecticut
21. USC
22. Texas
23. Colorado State
24. Iowa
25. North Carolina
Others receiving votes
Boise State 49, South Dakota State 32, Memphis 26, San Diego State 24, LSU 22, Loyola Chicago 16, Ohio State 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1