 Ohio State falls out of AP Top 25 ahead of Big Ten tournament
Ohio State falls out of AP Top 25 ahead of Big Ten tournament

Colin Gay
Managing Editor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's final week of the 2021-22 regular season didn't go as planned.

After earning an emotional win on the road against Illinois Feb. 24, the Buckeyes lost three of its final four games of the regular season, including home games against Nebraska and Michigan, along with an 11-point win at home against Michigan State.

Heading into tournament play, Ohio State is not a Top 25 team, earning 16 votes.

The Big Ten has four representatives in the latest AP Top 25, including No. 9 Purdue, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 16 Illinois and No. 24 Iowa

With the regular season complete, Oho State will travel to Indianapolis Thursday to open Big Ten tournament play as a six-seed against either No. 11 Penn State or No. 14 Minnesota.

Here's a look at the full Top-25 poll.

AP Poll: Week 18

1. Gonzaga (52)

2. Arizona (6)

3. Baylor (3)

4. Auburn

5. Kentucky

6. Kansas

7. Duke

8. Villanova

9. Purdue

9. Tennessee

11. Providence

12. Wisconsin

13. UCLA

14. Texs Tech

15. Arkansas

16. Illinois

17. Saint Mary's

18. Houston

19. Murray State

20. Connecticut

21. USC

22. Texas

23. Colorado State

24. Iowa

25. North Carolina

Others receiving votes

Boise State 49, South Dakota State 32, Memphis 26, San Diego State 24, LSU 22, Loyola Chicago 16, Ohio State 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1

