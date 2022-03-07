Ohio State falls out of AP Top 25 ahead of Big Ten tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's final week of the 2021-22 regular season didn't go as planned.

After earning an emotional win on the road against Illinois Feb. 24, the Buckeyes lost three of its final four games of the regular season, including home games against Nebraska and Michigan, along with an 11-point win at home against Michigan State.

Heading into tournament play, Ohio State is not a Top 25 team, earning 16 votes.

The Big Ten has four representatives in the latest AP Top 25, including No. 9 Purdue, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 16 Illinois and No. 24 Iowa

With the regular season complete, Oho State will travel to Indianapolis Thursday to open Big Ten tournament play as a six-seed against either No. 11 Penn State or No. 14 Minnesota.

Here's a look at the full Top-25 poll.