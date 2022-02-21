 Ohio State falls in the latest AP Poll
Ohio State falls in the latest AP Poll

Ohio State will finish up its three-game home set Monday against Indiana. (Scott Stuart)
Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
@ColinGay17
Saturday didn't go well for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes lost their first home game of the season, falling 75-62 to Iowa after being tied at 49-all with 13 minutes to go.

Ohio State did not fall in the latest edition of the NET rankings, staying at No. 18, the third-best team in the Big Ten behind Purdue (No. 10) and Illinois (No. 14) and ahead of both Iowa (No. 19) and Wisconsin (No. 20).

But the Buckeyes still did fall after splitting their two home games last weekend, slipping four spots to No. 22 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25.

Ohio State is one of five teams in the latest edition of the poll, along with No. 4 Purdue, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 15 Illinois and No. 25 Iowa.

The Buckeyes are set to take on Indiana at home Monday night before road games against No. 15 Illinois and Maryland Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

Here's a look at the latest edition of the AP Top 25.

AP Poll: Week 16 

1. Gonzaga

2. Arizona

3. Auburn

4. Purdue

5. Kansas

6. Kentucky

7. Duke

8. Villanova

9. Texas Tech

10. Baylor

11. Providence

12. UCLA

13. Wisconsin

14. Houston

15. Illinois

16. USC

17. Tennessee

18. Arkansas

19. Murray State

20. Texas

21. UConn

22. Ohio State

23. Saint Mary's

24. Alabama

25. Iowa


