Ohio State falls in the latest AP Poll

Saturday didn't go well for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes lost their first home game of the season, falling 75-62 to Iowa after being tied at 49-all with 13 minutes to go.

Ohio State did not fall in the latest edition of the NET rankings, staying at No. 18, the third-best team in the Big Ten behind Purdue (No. 10) and Illinois (No. 14) and ahead of both Iowa (No. 19) and Wisconsin (No. 20).

But the Buckeyes still did fall after splitting their two home games last weekend, slipping four spots to No. 22 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25.

Ohio State is one of five teams in the latest edition of the poll, along with No. 4 Purdue, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 15 Illinois and No. 25 Iowa.

The Buckeyes are set to take on Indiana at home Monday night before road games against No. 15 Illinois and Maryland Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

Here's a look at the latest edition of the AP Top 25.