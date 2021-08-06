Ohio State fall practice notes and observations: Aug. 6

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State took the fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for its third fall practice Friday morning, with four periods of action open to members of the media.

We took in all of it here at BuckeyeGrove, and have you covered with a full breakdown of the most interesting news, notes and information we gathered.

Of note, former three-star recruit and redshirt freshman Miyan Williams continued to get a good deal of first-team reps ahead of veteran Master Teague at running back, but that was far from our only takeaway from the morning's events.

For a full look at our Friday observations, click right here to head over to the Horseshoe Lounge.

ALSO: Awaiting eligibility ruling, Gaoteote won’t get first, second-team reps