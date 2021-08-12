Ohio State fall practice notes and observations: Aug. 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State's eighth practice of fall camp took place Thursday morning, and the BuckeyeGrove team was present to take in all the sights and sounds at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Just four brief practice periods were open to the media, and they were rather less eventful than what we've seen over the past couple weeks, but there were still a handful of notable absences, apparent injuries and other observations.

Of note, Ohio State junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson did not participate in drills during the first four periods, and was working on the side field with other injured Buckeyes.

Absent from practice entirely, it seemed, was super-senior offensive lineman Thayer Munford.

