Ohio State fall practice notes and observations: Aug. 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State's sixth fall practice session took place Tuesday morning, and the Buckeyes suited up in full pads for the first time this preseason.

With four periods of practice open to the media, we made note of several interesting developments, including super-senior offensive lineman Thayer Munford –– who has started the past three seasons at left tackle –– repping at left guard.

For more on that alignment, some impressive reps from redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, a handful of injury updates and much, much more, click right here to see our full practice observations thread in the Horseshoe Lounge.

