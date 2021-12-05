Ohio State fails to make CFP, likely Rose Bowl bid to come

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State didn't handle business against Michigan. So the Buckeyes will not be rewarded.

Ohio State will not play for a national championship this season, failing to make the College Football Playoff and landing at No. 6 in the final Playoff rankings.

Georgia, Michigan. Alabama and Cincinnati will play in the Orange and Cotton Bowls — the College Football Playoff semifinal games — to determine which team makes the trip to Indianapolis to play for a national championship Jan. 10.

Notre Dame and Ohio State came in at No. 5 and No 6, respectively in the final rankings.

Cincinnati is the first Group-of-Five team to make the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State has played in a College Football Playoff semifinal four times since its inception prior to the 2014 season, including in 2019 and 2020, making the national championship game twice: winning in 2014-15 and losing to Alabama in 2020-21.

Ohio State was ranked at No. 7 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Poll released Sunday.

