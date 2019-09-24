COLUMBUS, Ohio - Going on the road to play under the lights against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the prelims are now over for Ryan Day and Ohio State. The Buckeyes’ second conference matchup cracks their schedule wide open after an opening slate that, while providing an impressive showing for every aspect of Ohio State’s team, did not provide an opportunity to show how this team will be able to handle adversity.

Day said during his Tuesday media availability that Nebraska will be the best team the Buckeyes have faced this season and that dual-threat quarterback Adrian Martinez will be the best passer they’ve faced so far. The same things have been said leading into Cincinnati and Indiana, but the results in those games (a combined score of 93-10) showed that not to be the case.

Despite early games not inviting the challenge and adversity that Day and Ohio State expected, he says the coaching staff has been preparing the Buckeyes all season for that adversity they will presumably face for the first time this season against the Cornhuskers.

“Keep talking to them about it. Just keep talking to them about what it's going to take. We did going into the Indiana game. It didn't come out that way. So we'll just keep talking to the guys about that and making sure that they realize that,” Day said. “I think the older guys who have been through it before do respect that and understand that. I think the younger guys, they have to learn a little bit how that's going to be.”

The four blowouts have led to the starters rarely staying in past the third quarter, so for the young guys and Justin Fields who only had limited time as a backup last season, this will be the first time many of these players have been on the field for 60 minutes.

Day says it’s a unique scenario that his team hasn’t had to play a full game yet, but preparing them for a full four quarters will be a focus this week.

“It's something that we're going to talk to the guys about is that we have to be able to play 60 minutes and prove that we can play 60 minutes. That has not happened,” Day said. “The good news is we've been picking up some depth and we've been building depth in these four games and guys have played so that we feel a little better about putting guys in the game when we need to and we can roll guys.”