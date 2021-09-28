Ohio State F E.J. Liddell talks expectations ahead of the 2021-22 season

E.J. Liddell has high expectations for his junior season.

The Ohio State forward was second on the team behind Duane Washington Jr. averaging 16.2 points per game and led the team with 6.7 rebounds.

Scarlet and Gray Report talked with Liddell during Ohio State men's basketball media day about his expectations for the 2021-22 season, how his role changes with a few more prominent post players to work with and what he wishes the Buckeyes did better at the end of last season.