COLUMBUS, Ohio – After dropping a fourth consecutive game, the Buckeyes will return home in hopes of rediscovering their winning ways.

Ohio State (11-5, 1-4 Big Ten) has fallen down the Big Ten ladder and find itself near the bottom of the conference. With the opportunity to host Nebraska (7-9, 2-3 Big Ten) tonight, the Buckeyes will have a chance to begin the climb back to the top of the conference.

“We’re getting prepared for a Nebraska team that’s playing really confident basketball,” Chris Holtmann said. “Lot of new players but the veteran group is kind of all in the same. Fred [Hoiberg] is doing a great job with them, with this group.”

The Cornhuskers have split their last six contests, but with wins over Iowa and Purdue, Nebraska has shown the potential to play with and beat anyone. In fact, Nebraska was able to take Indiana to overtime in Assembly Hall before falling 96-90.

While the Cornhuskers have been able to knock off a few respectable teams, they appear to be an ideal opponent for the struggling Buckeyes to knock off. Nebraska comes into the game scoring 72.8 points per game while surrendering 74.1 points per contest.

From a shooting standpoint, Nebraska is shooting 41.8 percent for the year and 39.5 percent against conference opponents. The one thing the Cornhuskers have done well this season is taking care of the ball. Nebraska is averaging 11.25 turnovers a game while the Buckeyes are averaging just under 14 turnovers a game.

Nebraska’s facilitator is Cameron Mack, who is averaging 6.8 assists per game on the season. The junior college transfer is also pouring in 12.7 points a game on 42.5 percent shooting for the Cornhuskers.

The leading scorer for Nebraska is Haanif Cheatham, who also transferred to Nebraska in the last year. Cheatham is averaging 13.1 points a game on a team-high 50.7 percent from the field.

On the glass, the Cornhuskers rebound by committee. Nebraska has seven players averaging between four and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Nebraska will be Ohio State’s opponent tonight, but the Buckeyes will be battling their own standards and a four-game losing streak as well. Holtmann’s group was able to rise to the occasion early in the season, but offensive woes have turned the season on its head.

“As coaches, we got to find a way to put them in better positions,” Holtmann said. “As players, you know, they got to play with confidence and step up and we all have to do a better job getting healthy and having the same team on the floor, is certainly a factor as well.”

While opponents have been able to shoot just below 41 percent from the floor, the Buckeyes have shot just 33.6 percent from the field during the losing streak.

As far as a movement toward a healthy team, the Buckeyes were able to get Kyle Young back against Indiana. After missing two games, Young was able to give the Buckeyes 23 minutes against the Hoosiers.

“You know, my body wasn’t feeling great so especially with last year being out at the same time and missing some Big Ten games, its hurts not being out there with your brothers and not playing but health does come first, so I just wanted to get that out of the way and now I’m back to getting to 100% so its day-by-day now,” Young said.

With Young back, the Buckeyes will be better equipped to readopt its identity as a tough and high-energy basketball team. After the win against Kentucky, the Buckeyes seemed to have lost sight of what it takes to play with high-level opponents, but the chance to bounce back is there.

“So we’re trying to work on really getting our edge back, our mojo and that’s going to come by putting practice days together,” Young said. “Coach talks about putting hard work in and just getting our toughness back. That’s got to be our identity.”

The game between Ohio State and Nebraska will tip off at 6:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.