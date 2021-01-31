BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State extends win streak to three with 79-62 win over Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said he expected the best version of Michigan State after the Spartans’ 30-point loss to Rutgers on Thursday, but even their best may not have been enough to stop the surging Buckeyes on Sunday.

No. 13 Ohio State (14-4, 8-4 Big Ten) cruised to a 79-62 win over Tom Izzo’s Spartans (8-6, 2-6) at the Schottenstein Center, snapping a four-game losing streak to Michigan State and giving the Buckeyes their third-straight Big Ten win in the past eight days.

"I've loved coaching this group since Day One. We've loved as a coaching staff," Holtmann said. "I think their maturity's good and I just feel really good about coaching this group, so that gives me optimism that we can keep getting better."

Michigan State shot a woeful 32.1 percent from the floor for the game, including 25 percent in the second half, as its struggles continue this season. The Spartans have now lost three games in a row.

The game was never truly in reach for the Spartans, although they did cut the Buckeye lead to single digits with four minutes to play, but Ohio State stayed out of striking distance to pull out its sixth win of the month.

Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell continued his recent string of standout performances for the Buckeyes, scoring a game-high 20 points with redshirt junior forward Justice Sueing tallying 17 of his own.

The Buckeyes maintained a double-digit lead throughout the first half of the final period in Columbus, but unlike most of their recent performances, Ohio State eventually pulled away even further instead of letting the Spartans back in the game.