BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State extends win streak to three with 79-62 win over Michigan State

Ohio State extends win streak to three with 79-62 win over Michigan State
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said he expected the best version of Michigan State after the Spartans’ 30-point loss to Rutgers on Thursday, but even their best may not have been enough to stop the surging Buckeyes on Sunday.
No. 13 Ohio State (14-4, 8-4 Big Ten) cruised to a 79-62 win over Tom Izzo’s Spartans (8-6, 2-6) at the Schottenstein Center, snapping a four-game losing streak to Michigan State and giving the Buckeyes their third-straight Big Ten win in the past eight days.
"I've loved coaching this group since Day One. We've loved as a coaching staff," Holtmann said. "I think their maturity's good and I just feel really good about coaching this group, so that gives me optimism that we can keep getting better."
Michigan State shot a woeful 32.1 percent from the floor for the game, including 25 percent in the second half, as its struggles continue this season. The Spartans have now lost three games in a row.
The game was never truly in reach for the Spartans, although they did cut the Buckeye lead to single digits with four minutes to play, but Ohio State stayed out of striking distance to pull out its sixth win of the month.
Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell continued his recent string of standout performances for the Buckeyes, scoring a game-high 20 points with redshirt junior forward Justice Sueing tallying 17 of his own.
The Buckeyes maintained a double-digit lead throughout the first half of the final period in Columbus, but unlike most of their recent performances, Ohio State eventually pulled away even further instead of letting the Spartans back in the game.
𝓕𝓲𝓷𝓪𝓵: No. 13 @OhioStateHoops 79, Michigan State 62 👀— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 31, 2021
The Buckeyes, winners of six of seven, travel to Iowa on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/zxLIy2pHsu
From 10:34 to 9:12 Ohio State went on a 7-0 run that extended its lead to 20 points, taking advantage of a Michigan State field goal drought that lasted more than five minutes.
"We're all connected, we all understand what we need to do, we all know what our roles are on this team and we do it to the highest level," redshirt senior guard CJ Walker said. "Whether it's making 3s or playing defense or just being out there getting an offensive rebound. Whatever you need to do in the minutes that you play, just do it at a high level."
Ohio State took a 42-30 lead to halftime, as the Spartans finished the final 4:43 of the opening period without a made field goal. Michigan State hit just one of its last seven shots in the half, and missed each of its final five.
The Buckeye lead stretched to as many as 14 in the first 20 minutes, with a 3 from junior forward Justin Ahrens capping an 8-0 Ohio State run to make it 42-28 with 1:28 to play before intermission.
Ahrens hit two 3-pointers in the first half, scoring seven points to lead all Buckeyes besides Liddell, who had nine.
Eight of Liddell’s first half points came in the opening four minutes of the game, as the Illinois native scored all but three of the Buckeyes’ first 11 points in the contest.
For Michigan State, redshirt junior forward Joey Hauser was the primary offensive sparkplug in the first half, scoring nine points on 4-of-7 shooting with a team-high four boards to boot.
Hauser finished with just 11 points on the day though, and senior guard Joshua Langford led the way for the Spartans with 14 points in the loss.
"There's not a better late-season coach in the country than Tom, so obviously when we see them here again in a few weeks, we know it's gonna be a much different team," Holtmann said.
After playing the past two games in Columbus, the Buckeyes go on the road for a matchup with Luka Garza and No. 7 Iowa, which is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip-off on Thursday.