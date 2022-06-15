Ohio State extends offer to 2024 four-star LB Kristopher Jones

As he walked off Ohio State’s indoor practice field Wednesday, one camper was infatuated with Kristopher Jones.

“He’s just a different breed,” the camper said, jaw dropping as he looked at the 6-foot-2, 224-pound inside linebacker out of Stafford, Va.

It was something Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles saw in action too, seeing enough to hand the 2024 four-star linebacker an offer.

Jones, the No. 3 inside linebacker in the 2024 class and the No. 2 prospect out of Virginia behind four-star defensive end Elijah Washington, has been noticed across the country, holding offers from Notre Dame and Oklahoma to Georgia and Tennessee, but said Virginia, Virginia Tech and the Nittany Lions have been showing him the most love in his recruitment, along with the Buckeyes.

During camp, that love from Knowles and Ohio State defensive graduate assistant Koy McFarland looked like helping Jones get better, improving in man coverage by keeping his eyes locked on the receivers hips.

Jones said it was his first time ever working with Knowles. When the 2024 linebacker visited Ohio State for the first time April 29, the Ohio State defensive coordinator was in Las Vegas for the NFL Draft.

“He is intense, but at the end of the day, he’s trying to teach you,” Jones said. “Teach you all the things.”