COLUMBUS, Ohio - Big guys and veterans. If you listen to the Ohio State coaching staff this week, those are two of the more common phrases you’ll hear associated with the Cincinnati Bearcats who will step into Ohio Stadium on Saturday for the first time since 2014 where the Buckeyes clobbered the Bearcats 50-28.

These are now very different teams (with the exception of Cincinnati DE Kevin Mohoun who was on the sidelines in 2014) with very different levels of experience. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will only be coaching his second game as permanent head coach of the Buckeyes, while Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell is just getting into the swing of things in his third year with the Bearcats.

The Buckeyes have four graduate students on their roster including Chris Chugonov, Jashon Cornell, Liam McCullough and C.J. Saunders. However, they have nothing on the eye-popping 11 graduate students that the Bearcats house on their roster. This level of leadership is hard to come by, and Day knows there is a lot of experience on this team.

“I think it's a veteran group. I think on offense they are led by their quarterback and the running back. They both play really, really hard. They are tough players,” Day said. “They have won a lot of games there. They bring different things to the table that we've got to be ready for, and then on defense, very, very sound in terms of their scheme. Guys play really hard, run to the ball, and they did a great job last week and got a win against a power five team.”

The matchup against Cincinnati is display much more fundamental football than the game against Florida Atlantic. Boasting a top ten defense last season in terms of yards allowed per game, the Bearcats limited UCLA to just 218 total yards of offense last weekend. Against a better defense, Justin Fields won’t be able to find receivers without a defender within ten yards of them like Binjimen Victor or Jeremy Ruckert in his debut game. Every yard will be hard to come by, and Day is preparing the Buckeyes for a battle this week.

“Again I think they are well-coached. They are disciplined. They play hard. You can tell that they are a veteran group in terms of they play with older guys,” Day said. “You know, I don't know how many of their guys have red-shirted but there's quite a few seniors and some grad transfers and older guys that have played football there before...they are not going to give up a lot of big plays, and they are also going to run the ball and not turn the ball over on offense.”