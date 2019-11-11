COLUMBUS, Ohio - Whether it was the onside kick up 14-0 or Ryan Day calling timeouts to get the ball back near the end of the first half up 42-0, things certainly seemed personal for Ohio State when they played Maryland on Saturday.

Much has been written about how this Ohio State team is doing as well as they are with mostly the same starters from last season, so most of the guys that played Saturday also played last season when the Buckeyes escaped Capital One Field 52-51 after Marlyand dropped the would-be two-point conversion to win the game.

In 2018's contest, Ohio State gave up 51 points, the most since Iowa scored 55 in 2017. The Terrapins' Anthony McFarland Jr. was unstoppable on the ground, going for 298 yards on 14.2 yards per carry. The Buckeyes came out with the win, but given the circumstances, it wasn't one that anyone felt good about.

The way that Ohio State has felt since last year, disgust at the defensive peformance, bled over into this year's edition of the game, and Malik Harrison says the Buckeyes were able to make a statement with their dominating 73-14 blowout against the Terrapins.

“We still had a bad taste in our mouth from last year, how the game went last year,” Harrison said. “We came out with a win last year but they put up too many points on us, so you know, we made a big statement today.”