COLLEGE PARK, Md.--No. 10 Ohio State (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) escapes with a big 52-51 overtime win over Maryland (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland. It was a dog fight to the very end and a dramatic bout throughout the course of the game, but it was a very special game for quarterback Dwayne Haskins coming home to his home state of Maryland coming out with the win and in the fashion that he did it. Haskins finished the game going 28-for-38 with 405 yards passing, three passing touchdowns and an interception. With those numbers, Haskins set new all-time single season passing yards and passing touchdown records passing Joe Germaine and J.T. Barrett in that record. Haskins also surprisingly ran for three scores as well, but the most important thing to him was he did all of that in front of the people that he cares about.

"Whether we win or lose, we got to remain strong in what we do as a group and as a team," Haskins said. "Just being able to play in front of my family, friends and of course, people that I grow up with and played against in high school, same class together and all of that. I knew a lot of kids on the team, so I meant a lot for me to go there and play the game." As the game continued on, and J.K. Dobbins continued to get the bulk of the carries with no signs of Mike Weber to be found. After the game, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer disclosed that Weber had a quad bruise which explained the vacancy on the field. The Buckeyes leaned on Dobbins heavily as he had a career-high 37 carries for 203 yards and a touchdown. Despite fumbling the ball earlier in the game close to the goal line, Meyer continued to send Dobbins out and Dobbins loved getting the bulk because he loves the responsibility and the contact. "I knew Mike wasn't going to play, I know I was going to have to take all the carries; most of them," Dobbins said. "I had myself mentally prepared for that. I kind of like that, I like getting hit a little bit. I like the roughness and knew I had to carry the load."

Haskins was a catalyst for Ohio State breaking a couple all-time records while running for three touchdowns. Scott Stuart