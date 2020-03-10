COLUMBUS, Ohio - As the buzzer sounded at the end of Ohio State's 80-69 loss to Michigan State in East Lansing, the Buckeyes saw the Spartans celebrate their share of the Big Ten regular season title with hats and festivities.

Even as Ohio State looked on, reflecting about how they could have been in that position, it's hard not to think about the marked improvement that brought them to this point in the season.

The Buckeyes finished the regular season with an 11-9 conference record and a 21-10 record overall. It's a three-game improvement over last season's 8-12 Big Ten record, but it took a herculean effort over the last 12 games of the season to get it done.

"I think you just look at things, we've obviously had a very good last whatever it's been five or six weeks to go," head coach Chris Holtmann said after the loss to Michigan State. "We'll be nine out of 12 in this league. Nine and three is a tremendous credit to our guys."

While Ohio State would have loved to have taken it to Michigan State on the road, the loss does not take away from how well the Buckeyes finished the season as they prepare now for their Big Ten Tournament opener on Thursday against Purdue.

The final stretch of the season saw wins over ranked Illinois and Maryland teams and a sweep of Michigan as the Buckeyes averaged 70 points per game over the final 12 games.

Even with the loss to Michigan State, Ohio State is in a prime position to heat up heading into the Big Ten Tournament and March Madness after the challenging open to conference play.

"You know, obviously, it's hard not to be pleased with this last five or six weeks or whatever it's been since we started February on," Holtmann said. "I think you look at today and you say, 'Could we have just been a little more consistent with our defensive effort and on the glass?' I think you'll always feel like that but you know, when we were 12 and seven and two and six, it was obviously some dark days. We were struggling."

Struggles came from poor three-point shooting after a good start to the year, turnovers and generally inability to score outside of Kaleb Wesson. After D.J. Carton took time away from the team to attend to his mental health, it seemed the Buckeyes were dead in the water after a strong opening to the season in non-conference play.

While Carton still has not returned and the team is still sometimes too reliant on Wesson, playmakers have stepped up for the Buckeyes in CJ Walker and E.J. Liddell who have helped the team, especially as the rotation has been shortened with Kyle Young and Alonzo Gaffney's absences.

Walker had 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds against Michigan in Value City Arena and has had at least 10 points in his last six games while Liddell dominated against the Fighting Illini with 17 points and 11 boards as the first man off the bench.

Not everything has been fixed for this team as they await Young's return and look for more consistent scoring from the guards, but they've surged late in the year, and that's all a team can ask for as they enter March.

"We tried to own how we can get better," Holtmann said. "We've seen great progress, and now it's win or go home and we got to see if we can, you know, just continue to grow and play better and learn from this opportunity today against a good team."

Ohio State will return to the court on Thursday against Purdue in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament where the winner will go on to face Michigan State on Friday. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.