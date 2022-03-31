Ohio State embraces 'logjam' at linebacker

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Knowles doesn’t really care where his linebackers come from.

Tuesday morning, after Ohio State’s sixth practice of the spring, the defensive coordinator raved about the transition between running back to linebacker, saying those players just have the “feel” to be in the right place at the right time.

“A lot of times, we talk about the escape hatch,” Knowles said. “Like Wayne Gretzky said, he doesn’t go where the puck is. He goes where the puck is going to be. These guys that are converted running backs, they kind of can get a feel for where the running back is going to end up.”

Where linebackers come isn’t the problem for Ohio State, developing players like Chip Trayanum and Steele Chambers: both former running backs that have found a home in the middle of the defense.

It’s the fact that the Buckeyes have too many linebackers.

Knowles’ base defense and the defense the Buckeyes switched to last season is a 4-2-5, with four defensive linemen, two linebackers in the middle — except in the occasions when the defense needs a third player in the middle against 12-personnel looks like Wisconsin and Iowa — and five defensive backs.

With that base, Ohio State has 11 returning linebackers, including Chambers, Teradja Mitchell, Cody Simon, Tommy Eichenberg, who all earned extensive playing time in 2021, while also adding in Trayanum and two top-10 linebackers in the 2022 class in C.J. Hicks and Gabe Powers.

The overflow in the linebacker room has already led to two changes for Ohio State, with Cade Stover, who shined at linebacker when he was needed in the Rose Bowl, moving back to tight end and Mitchell Melton moving to defensive end, with Knowles naming him as one of the candidates for the Jack position on the end of his line.

“When you look at our numbers, there is a little bit of a logjam at linebacker, especially being in the 4-2-5,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “And because of that, you’ve seen Cade move, not that that was the reason why he moved, but you see a little bit of movement there. You saw Mitchell move because we do have a lot of linebackers right now on the roster.

“Guys are trying to find their role on the team. I think that’s, again, the part of a college coach is you have to figure out 'how do you best put guys into spots to be successful?' And I think we have done that with those two guys.”

But there’s still more work to be done. And that’s where Knowles comes in.