Ohio State embraces 'logjam' at linebacker
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Knowles doesn’t really care where his linebackers come from.
Tuesday morning, after Ohio State’s sixth practice of the spring, the defensive coordinator raved about the transition between running back to linebacker, saying those players just have the “feel” to be in the right place at the right time.
“A lot of times, we talk about the escape hatch,” Knowles said. “Like Wayne Gretzky said, he doesn’t go where the puck is. He goes where the puck is going to be. These guys that are converted running backs, they kind of can get a feel for where the running back is going to end up.”
Where linebackers come isn’t the problem for Ohio State, developing players like Chip Trayanum and Steele Chambers: both former running backs that have found a home in the middle of the defense.
It’s the fact that the Buckeyes have too many linebackers.
Knowles’ base defense and the defense the Buckeyes switched to last season is a 4-2-5, with four defensive linemen, two linebackers in the middle — except in the occasions when the defense needs a third player in the middle against 12-personnel looks like Wisconsin and Iowa — and five defensive backs.
With that base, Ohio State has 11 returning linebackers, including Chambers, Teradja Mitchell, Cody Simon, Tommy Eichenberg, who all earned extensive playing time in 2021, while also adding in Trayanum and two top-10 linebackers in the 2022 class in C.J. Hicks and Gabe Powers.
The overflow in the linebacker room has already led to two changes for Ohio State, with Cade Stover, who shined at linebacker when he was needed in the Rose Bowl, moving back to tight end and Mitchell Melton moving to defensive end, with Knowles naming him as one of the candidates for the Jack position on the end of his line.
“When you look at our numbers, there is a little bit of a logjam at linebacker, especially being in the 4-2-5,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “And because of that, you’ve seen Cade move, not that that was the reason why he moved, but you see a little bit of movement there. You saw Mitchell move because we do have a lot of linebackers right now on the roster.
“Guys are trying to find their role on the team. I think that’s, again, the part of a college coach is you have to figure out 'how do you best put guys into spots to be successful?' And I think we have done that with those two guys.”
But there’s still more work to be done. And that’s where Knowles comes in.
“You have to be able to make an assessment and in order to make an assessment, you got to get the guys repetitions,” Knowles said. “And there’s a lot of talent. But none of it is completely proven, right? Because you have guys all come competing for positions.
“You want to take guys and maybe move them to other positions just to get a chance to look at them.”
From what he’s seen, Knowles has been impressed with what has been coming from his linebacker room.
The Ohio State defensive coordinator describes Eichenberg as a “great leader,” who’s mastering the defense quickly and making plays, calling him quiet, but fierce. In Mitchell, Knowles sees more of a vocal leader, someone who brings a lot of energy to the room.
Knowles has seen a level of determination from Reid Carrico, who was out last season with an injury, making progress each day at the Sam linebacker spot, where the defensive coordinator initially slotted Stover and also has Palaie Gaoteote IV.
While raving about Hicks’ short-space quickness, feet and “outstanding ability to break on the ball,” the Ohio State defensive coordinator also spoke highly about Powers’ showing as a “serious student of the game,” wanting to learn and grow at the linebacker position.
There are only two spots for Knowles to work with on his defense.
But just like the running back position, where Chambers and Trayanum came from, the Ohio State defensive coordinator needs as much depth as he can have, fighting for a chance to take charge and earn one of those two spots.
“You’d always like to have more,” Knowles said. “Now a lot of times at linebacker, it does just come down to a couple of guys who play and get into the rhythm of the game. But you want more because you want that ability, if somebody goes down or to spell somebody or to rotate, I think linebacker is a 'feel' kind of game like a running back.”
It’s a logjam, yes. But it’s a completion, Knowles feels, will only make the room and his defense better.
“The best will play a bunch, but you want more guys that are competing,” the Ohio State defensive coordinator said. “You want guys that are tugging on your shirt saying ‘Coach, why am I not in there?’”