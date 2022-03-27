Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams aims for consistent tenacity in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tyleik Williams knows what a three-technique defensive tackle is supposed to do just by watching Aaron Donald in the Super Bowl.

“You give him a one-on-one, that’s pretty dumb,” the Ohio State sophomore said, seeing a player in the middle of the line that can free up defensive ends on the outside just by his presence, serving as one of the best pass rushers sitting on the outside shoulder of the offensive guard.

That’s who Williams wants to be. He wants to be tough, not easily moved around in the B block, able to hold his own.

That wasn’t Williams’ problem in 2021. In his first year as an Ohio State defensive tackle, he was dynamic, holding his own, showing that tenacity Larry Johnson expects from the middle of his defensive line. But after one explosive play – one sack – Williams was done, tired, jogging back to the sideline.

He had it, but not consistently, averaging 13 snaps per game with only three games in which he played more than 20 snaps: Tulsa, Akron and Rutgers.

Simply put, he was out of shape, always last in drills, constantly out of breath.

Coming into his first season at Ohio State, Williams, having his senior season at Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia canceled due to COVID–19, was 360 pounds, checking in for a few plays, getting tired and having to be subbed right out.

“I mean, he’s always positive, but he knew I had to get down. It’s too big. I was fat,” Williams said of his first interaction with strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti.

“My goals for the season were basically what I had. I always wanted more. I just wasn’t in shape, so they couldn’t put me on the field. That’s not on them, that’s on me.”

The God-given ability was there. Williams knew how to play football, leading to 6.5 tackles-for-loss and five sacks in his freshman season.

He just needed to get to a place where the speed he had, the agility he had which was abnormal for someone of his size, was consistent, showing off the quick first step for more than 13 snaps per game.

Williams began to work, losing around 40 pounds and coming into the spring around the 320 mark, already seeing an improvement in his quickness and his get-off at the line of scrimmage.

“I think my agility has helped the most,” Williams said. “I was always quick. But now I think I’m starting to actually see my true potential. Because last year, I was actually huge. I couldn’t show what I really could do. Now, I’m not that way.”