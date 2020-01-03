Ohio State drops second consecutive game, falls against Wisconsin 61-57
COLUMBUS, Ohio - With Kyle Young out after having his appendix removed, Ohio State needed a strong performance from their guards, but they ended up not getting one, and despite a herculean effort from Kaleb Wesson, the Buckeyes ended up with a 61-57 loss against Wisconsin.
In Young's absence, Duane Washington stepped back into the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 7 against Penn State.
Even with the guard-heavy starting five, it was Kaleb Wesson who got off to a hot start after some shooting struggles in his previous outings.
Connecting on his first three shots, all in the paint, Wesson also converted a free throw to account for Ohio State's first seven points.
Even more impressive than Wesson in the early stretch, however, was Ohio State's defense against the Badgers. The Buckeyes forced misses on Wisconsin's first five shots from the field and forced five turnovers in the first five minutes.
The Badgers were held scoreless for over six minutes to begin the game, and it was the former Buckeye Micah Potter who scored the first points of the game for Wisconsin with 13:52 remaining in the half.
After the fast start and early 9-2 lead, familiar problems started to rear their head for Ohio State. During a 7-0 run for Wisconsin to tie the game up, the Buckeyes committed three turnovers and went cold from the field, hitting just three of their next nine shots after taking the 9-2 lead.
While the Badgers struggled to score inside, they began to find their groove from 3-point range as the game progressed, eventually finishing the half 4-of-11, while the Buckeyes floundered from beyond the arc, connecting one just one of their 10 3-point attempts.
Beyond cold shooting, the Buckeyes were further impacted by Kaleb Wesson picking up his second foul and riding the bench after the under-four timeout.
Ohio State came out of the timeout holding a 19-17 lead, but the Badgers were able to capitalize with Wesson out of the game and went on a 12-6 run to close out the half including two 3-pointers in the final minute to make their lead 29-25 at the half.
Coming out of the half, the Buckeyes applied some early pressure on offense with a 13-2 run in the first three minutes. Washington and Andre Wesson hit back-to-back triples and CJ Walker made a move under the basket to propel the Buckeyes to a quick 38-31 lead with 16:58 remaining.
After a relatively clean game for the Buckeyes in the first half, things began to unravel for Ohio State as the fouls piled up in the second half. Starting at the 15:32 mark, Ohio State would pick up six fouls over the next 3:10 with Andre Wesson and E.J. Liddell both picking up a pair.
Combined with the numerous turnovers by Ohio State, seven in the second half, Wisconsin pulled back to within one point, 45-44, with a 13-7 run that eliminated Ohio State's 38-31 lead.
During that stretch, it was Kaleb Wesson that kept the Buckeyes in the game. Scoring nine straight points for Ohio State, Wesson was the only Buckeye with a point for a nearly 10-minute stretch in the middle of the second half. He was 3-of-4 during his nine-point run with two made free throws.
From there, it was a back-and-forth affair as the Badgers fought to keep the game close. Wisconsin's good will from 3-point range left the building in the second half as the Badgers hit just two of their 12 shots from beyond the arc.
While Wisconsin struggled to score late in the game, the Buckeyes were equally unable to capitalize and extend their lead, and the Badgers eventually connected on a 3-pointer to take a 52-51 lead with 1:47 remaining in the game.
On the ensuing offensive possession, Walker missed under the rim and then Wisconsin's Brevin Pritzl nailed a 3-pointer to extend the lead to four.
Washington had struggled from the field for most of the game, but he hit a 3-pointer when it mattered most for Ohio State to cut the deficit to one with less than a minute remaining.
Wisconsin went to the free throw line on their next possession and hit both to make it a three-point game with less than 30 seconds remaining, and after a missed 3-pointer from Kaleb Wesson the Buckeyes were forced to foul.
Making both free throws, Wisconsin was able to go up five and ice the game, eventually making the final score 61-57.
Ohio State's starting trio of guards in Washington, Walker and Luther Muhammad combined for just 24 points on 9-of-28 shooting and had four turnovers
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State's leading scorer, finished with 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting with 13 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.
Overall, the Buckeyes out-shot the Badgers 40.4-to-37.5 percent while neither team eclipsed 30 percent from 3-point range.
Ohio State will return to the court on Tuesday on the road against Maryland. The game will tip at 7 pm EST and can be viewed on ESPN.