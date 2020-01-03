COLUMBUS, Ohio - With Kyle Young out after having his appendix removed, Ohio State needed a strong performance from their guards, but they ended up not getting one, and despite a herculean effort from Kaleb Wesson, the Buckeyes ended up with a 61-57 loss against Wisconsin.

In Young's absence, Duane Washington stepped back into the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 7 against Penn State.

Even with the guard-heavy starting five, it was Kaleb Wesson who got off to a hot start after some shooting struggles in his previous outings.

Connecting on his first three shots, all in the paint, Wesson also converted a free throw to account for Ohio State's first seven points.

Even more impressive than Wesson in the early stretch, however, was Ohio State's defense against the Badgers. The Buckeyes forced misses on Wisconsin's first five shots from the field and forced five turnovers in the first five minutes.

The Badgers were held scoreless for over six minutes to begin the game, and it was the former Buckeye Micah Potter who scored the first points of the game for Wisconsin with 13:52 remaining in the half.

After the fast start and early 9-2 lead, familiar problems started to rear their head for Ohio State. During a 7-0 run for Wisconsin to tie the game up, the Buckeyes committed three turnovers and went cold from the field, hitting just three of their next nine shots after taking the 9-2 lead.

While the Badgers struggled to score inside, they began to find their groove from 3-point range as the game progressed, eventually finishing the half 4-of-11, while the Buckeyes floundered from beyond the arc, connecting one just one of their 10 3-point attempts.

Beyond cold shooting, the Buckeyes were further impacted by Kaleb Wesson picking up his second foul and riding the bench after the under-four timeout.

Ohio State came out of the timeout holding a 19-17 lead, but the Badgers were able to capitalize with Wesson out of the game and went on a 12-6 run to close out the half including two 3-pointers in the final minute to make their lead 29-25 at the half.