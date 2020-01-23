Ohio State drops game in final minutes to Minnesota 62-59
COLUMBUS, Ohio - With the season quickly slipping away, the Ohio State men's basketball was looking for a desperately needed victory against Minnesota, but the rain turned to a downpour as Minnesota took down the Buckeyes in the final seconds with a Marcus Carr 3-pointer to win 62-59 on Thursday.
The teams got off to a back-and-forth start as Minnesota held a 15-14 lead just over 10 minutes into the first half.
The Buckeyes shot 50 percent from the field over that stretch but turned the ball over six times while Minnesota's dynamic duo of Carr and Daniel Oturu were held scoreless, leaving the scoring to the Gophers' other starters.
After going down by one, the Buckeyes would close the half on a 23-13 run despite zero points in the first half by Kaleb Wesson, instead led by CJ Walker and D.J. Carton who had eight points apiece in the first half.
The battle between Wesson and Oturu, players who tower over the rest of their rosters, lived up to the hype as both were held scoreless in the first half as the Buckeyes took a 37-28 lead into the locker room.
After the best shooting half in the last few games for Ohio State, things fell back to earth in the second half.
Starting the half 2-of-11 from the field, the Buckeyes went cold as Minnesota was able to capitalize and go on an 11-3 run to start the half and bring the game to within a point.
Carr and Otoru, mostly held in check in the first half, began finding the basket as they scored nine of Minnesota's 11 points during the run.
Minnesota would eventually take a 49-48 lead with 7:52 remaining in the game, but Duane Washington Jr. responded with a 3-pointer at the other end to regain the lead for the Buckeyes, then immediately answered with a jumper by Oturu to tie the game with 6:47 remaining.
After a Gopher turnover, a move in transition from Walker to get to the basket brought Value City Arena to their feet, but a 3-point response by Gabe Kalscheur to re-take the lead quieted down the crowd that hasn't had much to cheer for thus far in conference play.
A close, late-game situation such as Thursday night's wasn't one Ohio State has dealt with much this season, dropping close contests late to West Virginia and Wisconsin, and some of the same issues popped up in crunch time against Minnesota.
A jumper by Oturu gave the Gophers a three-point lead with three minutes remaining, and while Kyle Young was fouled on a made basket at the other end that ended an over three-minute long scoring drought, he missed the game-tying free throw.
However, just over a minute later, he would lay down a monstrous dunk to tie things back up at 57 with less than two minutes remaining, and the next possession resulted in an inside feed to the junior to give him another basket and give Ohio State the lead back.
Carr, making his presence known to Ohio State for the second time this season, found a lane inside to tie things up with less than 40 seconds remaining.
Once Ohio State had the ball, Kaleb Wesson missed a three-point attempt after some confusion early in the possession, and Carr put the final nail in the coffin with a 3-pointer to take a three-point lead, leaving just 3.3 seconds on the clock.
The inbounds pass for the Buckeyes would go out of bounds and Minnesota would bleed off the final seconds to make the final 62-59.
Carr led the way for the Gophers once again with 21 points and seven rebounds while Young added 14 points for the Buckeyes. Kaleb Wesson finished with just two points and 14 rebounds on 1-of-10 shooting.
The Buckeyes shot 42.9 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc while Minnesota connected on 42.6 percent of their shots and were 7-of-21 from three-point range.
Fouls were an issue for both teams as Ohio State was assessed 17 during the game compared to Minnesota's 18 fouls.
Ohio State will head on the road next looking for a win against Northwestern. The game will tip at 6:30 pm EST and can be seen on BTN.