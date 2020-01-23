COLUMBUS, Ohio - With the season quickly slipping away, the Ohio State men's basketball was looking for a desperately needed victory against Minnesota, but the rain turned to a downpour as Minnesota took down the Buckeyes in the final seconds with a Marcus Carr 3-pointer to win 62-59 on Thursday. The teams got off to a back-and-forth start as Minnesota held a 15-14 lead just over 10 minutes into the first half. The Buckeyes shot 50 percent from the field over that stretch but turned the ball over six times while Minnesota's dynamic duo of Carr and Daniel Oturu were held scoreless, leaving the scoring to the Gophers' other starters.

Ohio State couldn't prevail in the final minutes against Minnesota. (USATSI)

After going down by one, the Buckeyes would close the half on a 23-13 run despite zero points in the first half by Kaleb Wesson, instead led by CJ Walker and D.J. Carton who had eight points apiece in the first half. The battle between Wesson and Oturu, players who tower over the rest of their rosters, lived up to the hype as both were held scoreless in the first half as the Buckeyes took a 37-28 lead into the locker room. After the best shooting half in the last few games for Ohio State, things fell back to earth in the second half. Starting the half 2-of-11 from the field, the Buckeyes went cold as Minnesota was able to capitalize and go on an 11-3 run to start the half and bring the game to within a point. Carr and Otoru, mostly held in check in the first half, began finding the basket as they scored nine of Minnesota's 11 points during the run.