COLUMBUS, Ohio - As Ohio State prepares to take on Villanova next Wednesday, the Buckeyes and Chris Holtmann had one more opportunity for a tune-up game before their big non-conference matchup, and against Umass-Lowell, Ohio State dominated the court SCORE.

In light of Andre Wesson's eye inujury which is expected to keep him out for around two weeks, the Buckeyes changed up their starting five from the season opener against Cincinnati. Duane Washington Jr. filled in for Wesson to join Kyle Young, Kaleb Wesson, C.J. Walker and Luther Muhammad as the starters for Ohio State against Umass-Lowell.

In what has seemed to become a trend this year, the Buckeyes got off to a bit of a slow start against the River Hawks. Missing on their first four field goal attempts of the game, it took Ohio State nearly four minutes to get on the board on account of a good move in the post by Walker, but at that point the Buckeyes were already down 6-0.

For D.J. Carton, these early mistakes simply came down to not executing.

"At first we we were just playing a little too ahead of ourselves, not really following with the gameplan that coach put in for us," Carton said, "So I think, once we got back, came together as a team and started going through the gameplan, I feel like baskets started coming easier for us."

The first half of the game emphasized an issue that has plagued Ohio State early this season, and that's been at the free throw line. The Buckeyes missed on their first seven free throw attempts, and this issue was not isolated to just one player.

Wesson, Carton and Young both missed two free throws and Washington was unable to finish after being fouled on a made basket. Wesson stopped the bleeding with two made free throws over 10 minutes into the game, but overall the Buckeyes still finished the first half just 6-of-14 from the key.

When you combine the free throw struggles with the slow starts, Holtmann says its clear that Ohio State is not an offensive juggernaut right now.

"I don't think we're an offensive juggernaut right now by any stretch. It sounds like stating the obvious...we're not there yet. We're just not there yet. I'd like to say we are, but we're not. I think we're gonna have scoring droughts," Holtmann said. "The free throws, I take a lot of blame for that. We just have to be more deliberate about our practice of free throws. I take a lot of blame for that."

With Young picking up two early fouls in addition to Andre Wesson's absence, it allowed for E.J. Liddell and Alonzo Gaffney to get into the game early for Ohio State. Gaffney, getting into the game for the first time for Ohio State, made his presence known early with a contested 3-pointer to give the Buckeyes a 12-10 lead and give him his first points in Scarlet and Gray. Gaffney finished the contest having played 17 minutes and scoring 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

After Gaffney's three, the Buckeyes held the lead for the remainder of the game, but it never appeared easy at any point. Late in the first half up 29-18, Ohio State turned the ball over on four straight possessions, and after Gaffney was fouled on a layup, he missed the and-one, so the self-inflicted injuries seen against Cincinnati continued to present themselves against Umass-Lowell. Regardless of the mistakes, Ohio State was still able to take a 38-25 lead into the half.