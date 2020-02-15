Ohio State downs Purdue 68-52 behind strong shooting afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State took advantage of cold shooting by the Boilermakers and a good shooting afternoon of their own to take down Purdue 68-52- on Saturday.
CJ Walker got the Buckeyes off to a quick start with seven of their first 16 points on 3-of-3 shooting including an impressive basket in transition following a steal to give the Buckeyes a 16-8 lead.
Ohio State continued to pour things on with lights-out three-point shooting, 5-of-7 through the first 13 minutes. All five 3-pointers came from five different Buckeyes.
Holding a 24-12 lead with 5:59 remaining, Kaleb Wesson was forced to the bench after picking up his second foul. He would not return in the first half.
After the big man's departure, the Buckeyes had a scoring drought that lasted for over five minutes as Purdue cut the deficit to six points.
During that stretch, Ohio State went 0-for-6 from the field and turned the ball over without Wesson's presence on the court.
Andre Wesson made a layup and later a free throw to give Ohio State its first points since the 6:55 mark, and Duane Washington Jr. would add a jumper before the half to give the Buckeyes a 29-20 lead heading into the locker room.
Coming out for the second half, the Buckeyes began with a 7-0 run to extend their lead, helped in part by a 3-pointer by Luther Muhammad, the sixth Buckeye to connect from beyond the arc.
Purdue attempted to stay in the game and cut the deficit to nine points after back-to-back Ohio State turnovers, but the Buckeyes continued to put in work at the free throw line and beyond the arc to stay ahead of the Boilermakers.
Ohio State finished the game 15-of-23 from the charity stripe.
The exclamation point was point on the win with a monstrous alley-oop dunk from Walker to Kyle Young that sent a packed Schottenstein Center into hysterics.
Purdue had shot over 50 percent from the field over its last four games, but Ohio State limited the Boilermakers to just 35.2 percent shooting on Saturday and 20 percent from three-point range.
Conversely, the Buckeyes connected on 48.9 percent of their shots from the field and were 9-of-20 from beyond the arc. Young led Ohio State with a career-high 16 points while Kaleb Wesson added a team-high eight rebounds and a career-high four steals.
With the 68-52 win on Saturday, Ohio State has won five of its last six games and is 4-1 in February.
The Buckeyes will return to the court on Thursday when they travel to face the Iowa Hawkeyes.