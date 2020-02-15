COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State took advantage of cold shooting by the Boilermakers and a good shooting afternoon of their own to take down Purdue 68-52- on Saturday. CJ Walker got the Buckeyes off to a quick start with seven of their first 16 points on 3-of-3 shooting including an impressive basket in transition following a steal to give the Buckeyes a 16-8 lead. Ohio State continued to pour things on with lights-out three-point shooting, 5-of-7 through the first 13 minutes. All five 3-pointers came from five different Buckeyes.

Justin Ahrens was one of six Buckeyes to finish with a 3-pointer. (USATSI)

Holding a 24-12 lead with 5:59 remaining, Kaleb Wesson was forced to the bench after picking up his second foul. He would not return in the first half.

After the big man's departure, the Buckeyes had a scoring drought that lasted for over five minutes as Purdue cut the deficit to six points. During that stretch, Ohio State went 0-for-6 from the field and turned the ball over without Wesson's presence on the court. Andre Wesson made a layup and later a free throw to give Ohio State its first points since the 6:55 mark, and Duane Washington Jr. would add a jumper before the half to give the Buckeyes a 29-20 lead heading into the locker room.