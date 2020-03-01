COLUMBUS, Ohio - Behind Duane Washington Jr.'s , the No. 23 Buckeyes were able to finish off the No. 19 Wolverines in the second half and take home the win 77-63-.

Washington tied a career-high of 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting including a 71 percent clip from beyond the arc to lead the Buckeyes to victory.

Last time these teams met, it was Kaleb Wesson that dominated the Wolverines with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

It was still a Wesson brother taking care of business against Michigan on Sunday, but this time around, it was Andre Wesson making his presence known against the Wolverines as Kaleb struggled in the first half with just three points on 1-of-9 shooting.

Wesson got Ohio State's scoring started with a dunk and scored nine of the Buckeyes' first 17 points, eventually finish with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Washington then got in on the action with back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Buckeyes a 25-18 lead.

"We knew we had to come out swinging and play really hard," Washington said. "Not let guys bully us around the paint. Be physical...nothing easy around the rim."

Michigan cut the lead to just three points before the half, taking three trips to the free throw line in the final six minutes of the half, to make it 32-29 in favor of the Buckeyes going into the locker room.