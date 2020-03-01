Ohio State downs Michigan 77-63 behind Duane Washington Jr.'s big day
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Behind Duane Washington Jr.'s , the No. 23 Buckeyes were able to finish off the No. 19 Wolverines in the second half and take home the win 77-63-.
Washington tied a career-high of 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting including a 71 percent clip from beyond the arc to lead the Buckeyes to victory.
Last time these teams met, it was Kaleb Wesson that dominated the Wolverines with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
It was still a Wesson brother taking care of business against Michigan on Sunday, but this time around, it was Andre Wesson making his presence known against the Wolverines as Kaleb struggled in the first half with just three points on 1-of-9 shooting.
Wesson got Ohio State's scoring started with a dunk and scored nine of the Buckeyes' first 17 points, eventually finish with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
Washington then got in on the action with back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Buckeyes a 25-18 lead.
"We knew we had to come out swinging and play really hard," Washington said. "Not let guys bully us around the paint. Be physical...nothing easy around the rim."
Michigan cut the lead to just three points before the half, taking three trips to the free throw line in the final six minutes of the half, to make it 32-29 in favor of the Buckeyes going into the locker room.
Coming out of halftime, Michigan was able to retake the lead 38-34 after beginning 4-of-5 from the field including a 3-pointer by Eli Brooks. This was the Wolverines first lead since it was 18-17.
Ohio State went on a 12-2 run to make it 46-40 with 13:59 remaining in the second half, but the Buckeyes could not capitalize on opportunities to put Michigan away as the Wolverines hung in the game.
"Coach [Chris] Holtmann always tells 'One possession at a time.' That's been our big emphasis," Washington said. "You just take one possession at a time, do the best you can on that possession and just worry about whatever else later. Just worry about that moment specifically, just go as hard as you can."
Franz Wagner's 12 second-half points for Michigan helped the Wolverines keep pace with the Buckeyes, eventually tying the game at 54.
From this point, the Buckeyes went on a 16-6 run where they shot 6-of-7 from the field to lead the Wolverines 70-60 with just over two minutes remaining.
While this seemed to setup a similar close ending to February's matchup, the Buckeyes left no room for worry as Kaleb Wesson banked in a 3-pointer to give Ohio State a 73-60 lead with just over a minute remaining.
"They were playing good defense, fortunately we just got it up on goal, both Wessons," Holtmann said. "All in all, our guys - the biggest thing, as you said, was our defense there late. Our defense was really good."
The Buckeyes then closed the game out at the free throw line, making the final score 77-63.
Washington led Ohio State with 20 points while Kaleb Wesson led with eight rebounds. Wagner led the Wolverines with 15 points. All five of Ohio State's starters finished with double-digit point totals.
"[Washington and I] both said it was good at the same time," Walker said about the late bank shots from the Wessons. "It was just one of those days when the ball was falling."
Overall, the Buckeyes shot 47.4 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from beyond the arc while Michigan hit 44.6 percent from the field and was 7-of-26 from three-point range.
This was the Buckeyes' first regular season sweep of Michigan since the 2010-2011 season.
The Buckeyes will return to the court Thursday against Illinois for their final home game of the season. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.