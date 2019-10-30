COLUMBUS, Ohio - In the final exhibition game for Ohio State before they begin their regular season next week against Cincinnati, the Buckeyes took down the visiting Cedarville Yellow Jackets 94-52 to build some momentum for their 2019-2020 campaign.

The exhibition provided the first look at the 121st men's basketball team in Ohio State history, and with that we saw the starting lineup that consisted of Luther Muhammad, CJ Walker, Andre Wesson, Kyle Young and Kaleb Wesson. While this starting five wasn't necessarily a surprise, there were a few different ways the lineup could have played out given the potential number of playmakers on this Buckeye squad.

Ohio State started the game out with a 6-0 lead off of points from Kaleb Wesson, Kyle Young and the first in Scarlet and Gray from CJ Walker, but the Yellow Jackets responded early on, showing they weren't here to just be exhibition fodder to the Buckeyes.

Cedarville's Branden Maughmer laid down a monstrous dunk after the Buckeyes went up 6-0, and with Cedarville University only 50 miles from Value City Arena, the Yellow Jacket fans made their presence known with raucous cheers. The celebration grew louder only a couple possessions later when Quinton Green connected from three-point range on two consecutive possessions to make it only a two point game.

Starting with Maughmer's dunk, the Yellow Jackets went on a nearly ten minute long, 23-20 run to eventually take a 26-25 lead with 6:52 remaining in the first half. Ohio State was able to mostly stay out of their own way with only three first half turnovers, but some cold shooting streaks allowed Cedarville to stay in the contest.

The Buckeyes were shooting only 37.1 percent from the field while the Yellow Jackets were connecting on 38.5 percent of their three-point attempts in the first half.

After Cedarville's run, the Buckeyes were able to finish out the first half with a 13-2 run of their own, 10 of which came from Kaleb Wesson. The Buckeyes were able to stay ahead of the Yellow Jackets in the first half mostly due to the offensive effort of Wesson who, on 5-of-7 shooting including hitting three of four shots beyond the arc, was able to help Ohio State take a 41-27 lead into the half.