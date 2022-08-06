Ohio State distributing reps at running back ‘pretty evenly’ during camp

COLUMBUS -- The rush for greatness doesn’t slow by any means year in and year out for the Buckeyes. Ohio State’s offense ranked atop college football last season while boasting several first-round NFL draft picks and dynamic playmakers within its deep position rooms, averaging 561.5 yards per game. Sophomore TreVeyon Henderson figures to start at running back in 2022, and junior Miyan Williams and redshirt freshman Evan Pryor will file right behind him. Perhaps similar to the offense in general, Williams said Friday that he thinks Buckeye running backs will “keep the train rolling” and continue to uphold their standard no matter who’s on the field. “I feel like it's going to be like somebody come out, somebody come back in,” Williams said. “Just keep the train rolling. That's how I feel it's going to be.”

Head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State promoted running backs coach Tony Alford to run game coordinator over the offseason, allowing Alford a greater role in the Buckeye offense. Last season, Williams started the first two games at Minnesota and against Oregon before Henderson earned the nod for the remaining 11 outings, which led to his Freshman All-American recognition and a spot on the Second Team All-Big Ten. Alford said it’s difficult to gauge where the Buckeyes are without practicing in pads, however, he still expects the running back room to shake out how it may. “Right now, pretty much the reps are being distributed pretty evenly right now through day two,” Alford said. “That’ll play itself out. Those guys all deserve to play so I got to make sure that they’re all ready to play because they all have shown the capacity and ability to play winning football here for Ohio State.” Day said Thursday that “there’ll be plenty of reps to go around” for Buckeye ball-carriers in the lead up to the regular season. “I told those guys like, 'Let your reps speak for you. Don't start worrying about where you are in terms of depth chart, what reps am I getting?’” Day said. “You're going to get plenty of reps in the preseason — make sure you make them count.” Ohio State also welcomes four-star prospect Dallan Hayden to its running backs room. Alford said Hayden has spent time getting familiar with the Buckeye offense, and will add necessary depth he believes will return results.