EVANSTON, Ill - After a touchdown on the first drive of the game for Ohio State, some of the familiar first quarter problems popped up for the Buckeyes. Northwestern was picking up 5.8 yards per carry and 52 rushing yards on the first quarter, gouging the Buckeyes on big gains of 13, 11 and 12 yards that Ohio State had not been giving up this season.

The offense went three and out on their next drive, and the Wildcats were able to get on the board with a field goal, only the third time this season the Buckeyes had given up points in the first quarter. Ohio State and Ryan Day looked human against a good defense, but as the first quarter came to a close and Justin Fields pulled off an impressive escape act to hit K.J. Hill on a 3rd and long conversion, the siren song of the second quarter began to play and the switch was flipped.