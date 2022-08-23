Ohio State: Denzel Burke has 'no doubt' about health of secondary

COLUMBUS -- Ohio State was already suggesting it was trending in the right direction with the health of its cornerbacks.

Then one of the guys directly impacted took it even further.

Despite dealing with what appeared to be a shoulder issue for part of training camp this month, Denzel Burke made it quite clear that he expects to be fully ready for the season opener next weekend against Notre Dame. And he's clearly anticipating both Cameron Brown and Jordan Hancock to be available in the rotation alongside him in the Horseshoe.

"Oh yeah, no doubt," Burke said after practice on Tuesday night at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. "[Injuries] are part of the game, so that's not been frustrating at all. Come Sept. 3, we're all going to be at full strength.

"So, I'm excited."

That buzz is growing for the Buckeyes, and the optimism can be attributed in part to the improving health of the top cornerbacks.

Brown has continued to be on a limited snap count as a precautionary measure to keep him ready for the opener, and there doesn't seem to be any signs of concern beyond that with the veteran standout. Hancock has dealt with what appeared to be a calf strain since early in camp, but the limp that he was showing earlier in August appears to be gone. Burke's own setback was viewed as a short-term deal after leaving one workout this month early after a big-time collision in a full-contact scrimmage -- but it did raise some eyebrows about the depth of the unit.

There has been a silver lining for the Buckeyes with the opportunity to ramp up the workload for talented young defensive backs JK Johnson and Jyaire Brown more reps on the practice field. And while there is a growing sense of security for Ohio State with what those guys could provide, the ceiling for the program is undoubtedly higher with the top of the depth chart fully healthy.

"We had a good practice today coming out of the weekend," Day said on Monday. "So, the goal is to be at full force at the end of the next week's practice.

"Overall, yeah, I feel good about it."

There's still another week and a half for the Buckeyes to go.

But at this point, Denzel Burke is obviously anticipating being ready -- and with plenty of company for Ohio State.