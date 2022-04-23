Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter enters transfer portal

Noah Potter's career at Ohio State has come to an end.

The Buckeyes defensive lineman has entered the transfer portal, an Ohio State spokesperson confirmed with Scarlet and Gray Report.

Potter was set to enter his fourth season with the Buckeyes after signing as a four-star prospect out of Ohio's Mentor High School in the 2019 recruiting class.

Potter played in four games as a sophomore but was limited to just one game in 2021 due to multiple injuries. The first was a foot injury that he had to work his way back from following surgery after the season opener against Minnesota.

He was starting to get his foot healthy again when he suffered a detached retina during the season. The injury kept him out for the rest of the season.

“You just kind of take eyesight for granted, especially as a young person,” Potter said. “And not being able to see, I couldn’t really see out of it for about two weeks. To not be able to see out of it was just humbling that, you know, everything can change. I’m just thankful for the doctors that were able to fix it.”

Potter also shifted positions along the defensive line. Originally recruited as a defensive end who would play on the edge, Potter shifted inside as a pass rusher at defensive tackle. He performed well during the spring game. But similar to the Buckeyes' linebacker situation there is a logjam at the position.

Zach Harrison, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer were each ahead of Potter at defensive end, while defensive tackles Taron Vincent, Jerron Cage, Ty Hamilton, Tyleik Williams and Mike Hall had the Buckeyes' interior line locked down.

Potter has three years of eligibility remaining as he seeks a new opportunity. His departure, in addition to the transfer of defensive end Jacolbe Cowan earlier in the week, puts the Buckeyes at 86 scholarship players, one above the 85 cap.