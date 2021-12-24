Ohio State defensive line passes torch to Sawyer, Tuimoloau

From the moment Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau first entered Ohio State’s defensive line room, Zach Harrison was already preparing to pass them the torch.

“Since the second they got in, I’m trying to be an example for those guys and show them the right way to do things, show them how to be an Ohio State defensive lineman in the best way I can,” Harrison said.

As the Buckeyes prepare for Utah and prepare to wrap up the 2021 season and transition to 2022, Harrison sees both Sawyer and Tuimoloau “starting to get their feet under them.”

For Tuimoloau, it was a harder process.

The expectations for the freshman defensive end were high. He was a five-star, the highest-rated defensive player to sign with the Buckeyes in the modern recruiting era. But after signing July 4, coming into the program late, he still had to start from scratch.

To him, the expectations were nothing. It was all about earning trust from the program that took a chance on him, showing in practice that if the coaching staff put him out there, it can trust him to know what he is doing.

“It’s a different ballgame when one person doesn’t know what they are doing, especially at a young age. And it shows,” Tuimoloau said. “Just with the older dudes and Coach J, every single coach in this facility, they helped me get better and develop trust.”

Tuimoloau remembers the texts he received from his father, the encouragement: “There’s a reason you are here. God made you a path. Just trust in him.”

The freshman defensive lineman remembered to follow his father’s example and have a “faucet” mentality: being able to turn his mindset on and off.

“When you walk into the facility, it’s go time,” he said. “You have to work. You always have to do the extra work… the extra things that some people may not like. Sometimes you have to sacrifice your free time to get to where you want to be.”