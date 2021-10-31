Ohio State defense steps up for sputtering offense in Penn State win
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith did their jobs. The pair rushed Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford from both ends of the Ohio State defensive line, sacking the redshirt senior and jarring the ball loose.
When Harrison hit the quarterback, saw the ball on the turf and saw who picked it up, all the junior defensive end could do was watch.
“I stood there in shock for a minute,” Harrison said, watching as redshirt senior defensive tackle Jerron Cage scooped the ball up and took it 57 yards for a touchdown.
“He was carrying the ball like a loaf of bread,” head coach Ryan Day said with a chuckle.
All Cage did was convert on what he was given, following in the footsteps of freshman cornerback Denzel Burke and sophomore safety Craig Young, stealing points from an opposing offense.
Against Penn State Saturday night, all Ohio State’s defense did was convert on what it was given: the opportunity to win this game for a sputtering offense using turnovers, stops and tackles for loss to grind out a win.
“To see our defense play like they did, we did some good things on offense, but the defense won this game,” Day said. “I thought they played gritty, they played hard, they got (three) turnovers. For a defense that played like they did tonight, I think we have the chance to be really good.”
The big plays — the scoop and score, the fourth-quarter interception by junior cornerback Cameron Brown on a double-move by Penn State senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson — Day describes those as competitive excellence.
Ohio State used these big plays to reassure the offense.
After the offense ended its first drive with a fumble by tight end Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State redshirt senior cornerback Marcus Williamson forced a fumble on the very next play, leading to a recovery by redshirt senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and the ball back into the offense’s hands like nothing ever happened.
“Some games, the offense isn’t going to play the greatest and we’re going to have to pick it up some,” Harrison said. “Some games, the defense isn’t going to play the greatest and the offense is going to have to score points.
“It’s one of those games where the defense was going to have to make a little more plays. It’s something we have been preaching on all year, just trying to get better every single week, practicing harder, making sure our practice reps are like game reps.”
While Ohio State had its fair share of success stopping the Penn State offense — allowing 1.1 yards per rush and recording eight tackles-for-loss, including four sacks by five different players — it had its fair share of struggles too.
On top of allowing their first rushing touchdown since the loss to Oregon, the Buckeyes allowed 361 passing yards, the most the defense has allowed in a game since Tulsa.
A lot of the yardage came from Clifford finding holes in Ohio State’s zone coverage, much like the Golden Hurricane and the Ducks did, giving his receivers opportunities to make defenders miss and gain yardage, something sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman said his defense didn’t expect from the Nittany Lions.
“We just had to make those adjustments, whether it’s halftime or whenever we feel it’s an issue,” Hickman, who led the team with 14 tackles, said. “ We just need to get that stuff corrected. I’m sure we’ll go over it all in film and prepare better for it in next games.”
But in the final 15 minutes, leading only by three points, the Ohio State defense stepped up, allowing 64 yards and no points, and stopping Penn State on third down twice. In that time, the Buckeyes used two field goals by kicker Noah Ruggles to secure the two-score victory.
“The game’s not going to go perfect each week,” Hickman said. “ There’s going to be some slip ups and whatever. We got their back and they have ours. We’re just glad to pick them up and get those stops.”