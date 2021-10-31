Ohio State defense steps up for sputtering offense in Penn State win

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith did their jobs. The pair rushed Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford from both ends of the Ohio State defensive line, sacking the redshirt senior and jarring the ball loose.

When Harrison hit the quarterback, saw the ball on the turf and saw who picked it up, all the junior defensive end could do was watch.

“I stood there in shock for a minute,” Harrison said, watching as redshirt senior defensive tackle Jerron Cage scooped the ball up and took it 57 yards for a touchdown.

“He was carrying the ball like a loaf of bread,” head coach Ryan Day said with a chuckle.

All Cage did was convert on what he was given, following in the footsteps of freshman cornerback Denzel Burke and sophomore safety Craig Young, stealing points from an opposing offense.

Against Penn State Saturday night, all Ohio State’s defense did was convert on what it was given: the opportunity to win this game for a sputtering offense using turnovers, stops and tackles for loss to grind out a win.

“To see our defense play like they did, we did some good things on offense, but the defense won this game,” Day said. “I thought they played gritty, they played hard, they got (three) turnovers. For a defense that played like they did tonight, I think we have the chance to be really good.”