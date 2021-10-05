Ohio State defense sees glimpse of what it could be against Rutgers

Ohio State was on a high. The Buckeyes had just scored their third touchdown of the day — a quick pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who took it 32 yards to give them a 24-0 first-quarter lead.

Ohio State had the momentum from the jump. And it wasn't momentum that was going to be lost by one play.

But the Buckeyes saw a glimpse of the defense of old against Rutgers Saturday afternoon.

Taking the ball at the 25-yard line after a touchback, Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral lined up and took the snap on first down. Ohio State defensive back Cameron Martinez, initially lined up against wide receiver Aron Cruickshank, bit on the run, running past the line of scrimmage and into the backfield.

Cruickshank runs to the middle of the field on a slant, and takes the pass in stride just to the right of Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman, who was seemingly going for the ball, and he was off to the races, scoring a 75-yard touchdown — one of two touchdowns for the Scarlet Knights offense against Ohio State.

That was a low point in a game with a lot of highs for the Ohio State defense, allowing three yards per rush before a 21-yard carry by Jamier Wright-Collins with 20 seconds in the came, forcing the Rutgers offense to become one-dimensional with Verdral, who threw three interceptions after not throwing one through the first four games of the season.

But that one glimpse of the defense of old was overshadowed by a game filled with a defense that players were used to seeing every day in practice: an aggressive unit that feeds off stops and big plays, a unit that has learned how to play together.

“I think it did take a few games,” Martinez said. “We’re kind of at the first quarter of the season now. We just really need the experience, I know I need the experience and I feel that we all have that now. Now that we all feel like we’re comfortable, we can get this thing rolling and just keep on going.”



