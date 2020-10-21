BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State defense preparing for dynamic Nebraska playmakers

The Nebraska offense has weapons. Ohio State knows that. Led by polarizing third-year quarterback Adrian Martinez and hybrid sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, the Cornhuskers boast a multi-faceted offense with explosive potential. In his first season of college football, Robinson was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten by the media. He rushed 88 times for 340 yards and caught 40 passes for 453 more yards, all while missing the final three games of the season.

Only two other players nationwide put up the unique combination of yardage like Robinson did last season. He didn’t do much in his first battle with Ohio State, however. The receiver registered just 27 yards on the ground and only hauled in one reception, good for his second-worst receiving game of the year.

That hasn’t the Buckeye defense and co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison from preparing for everything Robinson is capable of on offense. “You never know in an opening game what somebody’s gonna do, so you really wanna make sure you try to cover every base,” Mattison said of preparing for Robinson.

As a four-star recruit in the class of 2019, Robinson very much garnered the interest of the Ohio State staff. He visited Columbus twice in the fall of 2018 before committing to Kentucky, de-committing a month later, and finally settling on Nebraska.

The diverse skill set the sophomore holds keeps opposing defenses on edge. He scored three touchdowns on the ground and two through the air as a freshman. Three of those scores came against Illinois, when Robinson rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown and caught eight passes for 79 yards and two scores. “The fact that they did a lot of that last year with him, and they did a lot of things throughout the season with him, we have really tried to make sure we have covered every base,” Mattison said. “Really had a lot of walk-throughs with it, a lot of different periods of practice to make sure we are in charge of all of those different things.” Though Robinson didn’t accomplish much against Ohio State a season ago, he has had a year to improve and should be a more consistent feature of Nebraska head coach Scott Frost’s creative offense.

The Kentucky native was also the primary kick-returner for Nebraska and was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most “versatile” player in college football. He can impact the game at nearly every level. “With him, he’s such a great athlete,” Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland said. “Last year we saw him at receiver, we saw him in the backfield. Without getting into the specifics, there’s multiple ways he can hurt you. So we gotta prepare for it all. That’s our job.”