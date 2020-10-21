BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State defense preparing for dynamic Nebraska playmakers

Ohio State defense preparing for dynamic Nebraska playmakers
The Nebraska offense has weapons. Ohio State knows that.
Led by polarizing third-year quarterback Adrian Martinez and hybrid sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, the Cornhuskers boast a multi-faceted offense with explosive potential.
In his first season of college football, Robinson was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten by the media. He rushed 88 times for 340 yards and caught 40 passes for 453 more yards, all while missing the final three games of the season.
Only two other players nationwide put up the unique combination of yardage like Robinson did last season.
He didn’t do much in his first battle with Ohio State, however. The receiver registered just 27 yards on the ground and only hauled in one reception, good for his second-worst receiving game of the year.
That hasn’t the Buckeye defense and co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison from preparing for everything Robinson is capable of on offense.
“You never know in an opening game what somebody’s gonna do, so you really wanna make sure you try to cover every base,” Mattison said of preparing for Robinson.
As a four-star recruit in the class of 2019, Robinson very much garnered the interest of the Ohio State staff. He visited Columbus twice in the fall of 2018 before committing to Kentucky, de-committing a month later, and finally settling on Nebraska.
The diverse skill set the sophomore holds keeps opposing defenses on edge. He scored three touchdowns on the ground and two through the air as a freshman. Three of those scores came against Illinois, when Robinson rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown and caught eight passes for 79 yards and two scores.
“The fact that they did a lot of that last year with him, and they did a lot of things throughout the season with him, we have really tried to make sure we have covered every base,” Mattison said. “Really had a lot of walk-throughs with it, a lot of different periods of practice to make sure we are in charge of all of those different things.”
Though Robinson didn’t accomplish much against Ohio State a season ago, he has had a year to improve and should be a more consistent feature of Nebraska head coach Scott Frost’s creative offense.
The Kentucky native was also the primary kick-returner for Nebraska and was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most “versatile” player in college football. He can impact the game at nearly every level.
“With him, he’s such a great athlete,” Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland said. “Last year we saw him at receiver, we saw him in the backfield. Without getting into the specifics, there’s multiple ways he can hurt you. So we gotta prepare for it all. That’s our job.”
The danger Robinson poses is a known commodity. The man tasked with getting the ball to him, however, wasn’t so clear just a few weeks ago.
Entering his sophomore season, Martinez was picked by many as the best quarterback in the Big Ten. He had thrown for 17 touchdowns and ran for eight more as a true freshman starter. The promise was very clear.
Martinez proceeded to take a massive step back as a sophomore, throwing for just 10 touchdowns while getting picked off nine times and completing less than 60 percent of his passes.
The sophomore slump led to an unexpected quarterback race with redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey entering the 2020 season.
On Monday, Martinez was finally named the starter for Nebraska, but Frost added that both of his quarterbacks could be starting, leaving room to question Martinez's hold on the first-team offense. Borland said Ohio State has prepared for both options.
“Now with two of them, I know that there is a similar skill set there,” Borland said. “We’ll just see what happens. The flow of the game, who’s in at what time, we just gotta be ready for both, really.”
Martinez and McCaffrey have both shown the ability to scramble. The current starter is truly a dual-threat quarterback at his best. He has rushed for over 1,200 yards in two seasons and can do a large amount of damage with his legs if not contained.
Borland knows the dangers a running quarterback can pose.
“Martinez has been a great player for them,” Borland said. “His skill set gives us- gives anyone challenges. Anytime you've got a running quarterback, that can give defenses issues.”
Ryan Day's team has prepared for every conceivable situation, but with a lack of recent film, it won’t know the level of Nebraska’s offense until it takes the field. Both Robinson and Martinez have the potential to flip games upside-down with their athleticism and playmaking.
One thing is clear: Ohio State knows the threats Nebraska will throw (and run) at it on Saturday. It will be ready.