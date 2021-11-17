Ohio State defense looks to bring back pressure against Michigan State

Zach Harrison and the defensive line’s preparation did not change as Ohio State shifted its focus to Purdue.

No matter what type of offense the Buckeyes face, it’s getting the game plan Tuesday and working to make it as perfect as possible until kickoff Saturday.

Setting up the game plan remained the same too: going off what the coaches saw from film and trying to put the defense in the best position to be successful, utilizing the fundamentals of pad level, defeating blocks and rallying to the football.

“At this point in the year, I think we have a pretty good handle on who we are,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “Now it’s just a matter of executing and playing well.”

Ohio State’s game plan against the Boilermakers was a different look than it was used to.

Facing primarily a pass-heavy offense for the first time all year, Day and the coaching staff decided to utilize a defense that used a three-man front, dropping eight back into coverage instead of the four-man front Ohio State was used to.

Even when Ohio State mixed in those traditional four-man fronts on the line, a defensive lineman found himself dropping back, using him as the extra cover man.

With that, the Buckeyes failed to bring any pressure in the pass game, generating no quarterback hurries or sacks, while each of the defense’s five tackles for loss game in the ground game or when the ball was already thrown.

Responding to the lack of pressure, Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed 76.9% of his passes for 390 yards and four touchdowns.

“I think it gives you a different look. The windows change, but you still have to execute your defense,” Day said of Ohio State’s three-man defensive front. “I don’t think we did that well enough to be quite honest.

“Obviously there’s give and take with everything, right? When you rush three, you buy an extra guy in coverage, but also lose a bit of the pass rush. We make a decision based on what gives us the best chance that week is what we’ll do.”