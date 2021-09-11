Ohio State defense in need of makeover after Oregon loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Kerry Coombs took the podium Saturday afternoon, he wanted to make one thing perfectly clear: Ohio State’s loss to Oregon was on him.
“I’m responsible. That’s my job. We have to play better,” the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator said. “When I say we have to play better, I’m not blaming the players. The standard of our defense is one of excellence. The standard is very high. I have to do a better job.”
There were points where the Ohio State defense looked like a deer in the headlights.
Getting an opportunity to show what it can do, pinning an Oregon offense that scored 31 points against Fresno State in Week 1 back on its own 1-yard line, the Buckeyes faltered with a lack of pressure and a lack of consistency is pass coverage: allowing senior quarterback Anthony Brown to carve through Ohio State’s zone, easily waiting for holes to develop.
And then there were the run plays.
Oregon’s first score of the day — a 14-yard run by junior running back CJ Verdell — was simply a run to the left boundary, beating Ohio State junior defensive end Zach Harrison, who bit inside, giving Verdell the step ahead he needed to score.
Coombs said Oregon had not shown much of that look before, admitting that his defense had trouble reading what Brown was doing on the handoff, but that adjustments were made on the sideline.
That is, until Verdell beat the Ohio State defense again with the same play later in the second quarter: waiting on the left side for a quick pass and score from 14 yards out. That is until Oregon running back Travis Dye beat the Ohio State defense from that same side from five yards out in the third quarter.
“It seemed like the same play to me a few times,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “Because of that, it was very frustrating.”
Tack on a 77-yard run by Verdell up the middle of an Ohio State defensive front that was non-existent in terms of pressure — recording only one tackle for loss and no sacks against the Ducks — and the Buckeyes’ day was done: fighting with a defensive scheme that two of their last three opponents had no trouble with game-planning against.
Coombs made it clear that he feels the scheme is right for this team. It’s one that’s been in place and has been successful. It’s one Ohio State is comfortable with.
But it’s also a scheme that allowed 505 yards of offense and five touchdowns.
So what’s next?
Ohio State senior linebacker and captain Teradja Mitchell knows what went wrong: communication, space and soundness in run fits. It’s getting pressure, no matter if the opposing offense is “getting the ball out of their hands fast,” according to redshirt senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett.
And Ohio State may be shorthanded. Senior safety Josh Proctor — who came in as a game-time decision against Oregon — was carted off the field in the third quarter due to an apparent right leg injury.
Nevertheless, it’s a defense in need of a complete makeover, and Mitchell said it’s one he feels the Ohio State defense is ready to take on.
“I feel like I have a huge responsibility,” Mitchell said. “I just have to do my part to keep this group together and understand that we have a lot of work to do. But that’s on me. I’m definitely looking forward to it and getting back to practice tomorrow, fixing the mistakes.”