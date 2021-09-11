Ohio State defense in need of makeover after Oregon loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Kerry Coombs took the podium Saturday afternoon, he wanted to make one thing perfectly clear: Ohio State’s loss to Oregon was on him.

“I’m responsible. That’s my job. We have to play better,” the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator said. “When I say we have to play better, I’m not blaming the players. The standard of our defense is one of excellence. The standard is very high. I have to do a better job.”

There were points where the Ohio State defense looked like a deer in the headlights.

Getting an opportunity to show what it can do, pinning an Oregon offense that scored 31 points against Fresno State in Week 1 back on its own 1-yard line, the Buckeyes faltered with a lack of pressure and a lack of consistency is pass coverage: allowing senior quarterback Anthony Brown to carve through Ohio State’s zone, easily waiting for holes to develop.

And then there were the run plays.

Oregon’s first score of the day — a 14-yard run by junior running back CJ Verdell — was simply a run to the left boundary, beating Ohio State junior defensive end Zach Harrison, who bit inside, giving Verdell the step ahead he needed to score.

Coombs said Oregon had not shown much of that look before, admitting that his defense had trouble reading what Brown was doing on the handoff, but that adjustments were made on the sideline.

That is, until Verdell beat the Ohio State defense again with the same play later in the second quarter: waiting on the left side for a quick pass and score from 14 yards out. That is until Oregon running back Travis Dye beat the Ohio State defense from that same side from five yards out in the third quarter.

"It seemed like the same play to me a few times," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. "Because of that, it was very frustrating."








