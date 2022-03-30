Ohio State DC Jim Knowles begins process to find his 'Jack'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Knowles just wanted to try some things.

He had the canvas: a high school running back-turned-untraditional defensive lineman named Jason Babin, standing shorter than 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds. And the then-Western Michigan defensive coordinator needed what he called a “run scheme disruptor.”

“You talk to offensive coaches and they always have to make different plans for three-down, four-down, whatever you are. Can you do both out of the same personnel? It starts there,” Knowles said.

“And then it goes to how to attack protections. Now, all of a sudden, once you got the guy moving around, you got them in different places, now you see how the offense adjusts to that and their schemes and you can come back with other things and counter in the passing game. That player’s productive in terms of the pass rush because I think they develop a mentality. They develop a mentality of being kind of a wild card, being a guy who makes plays.”

It worked for Babin, blossoming into a first-team All American and the first-ever Western Michigan player to be selected as a first-round NFL Draft pick.

For Knowles, it’s where he found his niche, something he carried with him wherever he went, from Cornell to Duke to Oklahoma State and now to Ohio State, introducing those same ideas to his defense for the first time.

With the Cowboys, it was known as the Leo, the title for the real disruptors: those players off the edge that would tackle both the running back and the running back.

Now with the Buckeyes, it’s pretty much the same: the defensive end/linebacker hybrid, who could be forced to do anything at a moment’s notice.

But it’s not the Leo.

“I told them we’re not going to call it a Leo. We’re going to call it a Jack for now because the Leo is the king of the jungle,” Knowles said. “When you become the Leo, that’s a big deal because you can do what a d-end does and can do what a linebacker does.”

Now called the Jack, Knowles began to introduce the game plan to his defense, wanting to see everything on film of this team instead of only watching Oklahoma State film.