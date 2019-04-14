COLUMBUS, Ohio--With the results of Ohio State's latest spring game, many observations can be taken away from Saturday's scrimmage, but one glaring strength for the Buckeyes is along the defensive line.

Even with the loss of Nick Bosa and Dre'Mont Jones leaving for the NFL, the Buckeyes remain dangerous and deep throughout the interior and exterior of the defensive line and look to be a terror for any offensive line in the Big Ten and the surrounding conferences.

An emerging leader has been junior defensive end Chase Young, who has given the responsibility to himself to be a big influence and push the young tackles and ends to be the best that they can be.

It showed in the spring game with a few young, but talented players having impressive days. Redshirt freshman defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste had six total tackles, four of them solo, a forced fumble, a sack, and a tackle-for-loss. While highly regarded sophomore defensive end Tyreke Smith had four total tackles, three solo tackles with 1.5 sacks and tackles-for-loss.

Young said that the performance seen today was just scratching the surface on something special and that in order to achieve something special you have to work at it every single day as hard as you can.

"As you've seen today, Tyreke and Javontae, you know they have that superstar potential," Young said. "Both of them really twitchy. I just tell them every day to keep working because somebody out there in the country that's working just as hard as you. So, get to work."

Smith has been a name spoken many times by his teammates along the line along with serval coaches including head coach Ryan Day and defensive lineman coach Larry Johnson.

Young sees Smith as a big part of the future for Ohio State defensive lineman, but Smith said before he can carry the torch from Young, he must work on his game and get ready to make his first real impact in this upcoming season in the fall and it starts with the basics.

“Trying to hone my technique and just help the unit,” Smith said. “Get some more game-type reps for my guys, go out there and try to get some stops, get a look on how the defense is gonna be.”