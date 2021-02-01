BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State cracks AP Top 10, moves to No. 7 in latest poll

Ohio State’s climb up the national rankings continued Monday, as the Buckeyes jumped to No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The Buckeyes have won their last three games in a row, including wins against Penn State and Michigan State over the past week after moving up to No. 13 last Monday.

Ohio State’s 17-point win over the Spartans on Sunday marked the program’s sixth win in its past seven games, and the Buckeyes are now tied with Iowa for third place in the Big Ten standings.

The Buckeyes take on conference scoring leader Luka Garza and the Hawkeyes on the road Thursday. Iowa was No. 7 in last week’s poll, but dropped one spot below the Buckeyes to fall to No. 8 on Monday.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Michigan stayed put at No. 4 as the Wolverines continue to hold onto first place in the conference standings, while Illinois jumped from No. 19 to No. 12.

Wisconsin continues to fall since its loss to Ohio State a couple weekends ago, and dropped from No. 14 to No. 19 on Monday.

Purdue entered the AP Top 25 for the first time this season, coming in at No. 24 after beating then-No. 21 Minnesota, which fell from the rankings.