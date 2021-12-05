Ohio State continues momentum in Big Ten opener against Penn State

Ohio State’s momentum from its win against No. 1 Duke carried over into Big Ten play. But it took a minute to settle in.

After starting with a quick 5-0 run, Ohio State went ice cold, allowing Penn State, in its 2021-22 Big Ten opener to explode for a 12-0 run, a run which saw all the inadequacies of the Buckeyes on full display: three turnovers and two misses from 3-point range.

But when Ohio State found life again from 3, it never looked back, using a 14-3 run in the middle of the first half to retake a lead the Buckeyes never lost, opening Big Ten play with a 76-64 win against Penn State on the road.

The run continued into the second half, as Ohio State recorded as much as a 17-point lead, taking advantage of Penn State's eight turnovers in the final 20 minutes to hold onto the 12-point victory.

Even when junior forward E,.J. Liddell and sophomore forward Zed Key got into foul trouble late in the second half, allowing Penn State to get in the bonus and come to within seven with 4:25 left in the game, Ohio State was able to keep Penn State away, answering with 3s by Justin Ahrens and Meechie Johnson Jr.

Pickett cut Penn State's deficit to six with 50 seconds left and a layup and a foul shot, but Liddell answered with a dunk to hold the victory.

Ohio State finished the game with a 6-0 run.

The Buckeyes were able to do it, for the most part, without Liddell in the first half.

Penn State’s primary game plan was to limit the production of the junior forward, bringing double or triple-team looks whenever he touched the ball. But it created wide-open 3s outside, something six different Buckeyes took advantage of in the first half, hitting seven-of-16 from deep.

As for Kyle Young, it seemed like he couldn’t miss from deep.

The redshirt senior forward drained each of his first four 3-point attempts — matching a career high — while recording a team-high 16 points off the bench along with seven rebounds an assist and a block.

With Liddell limited with the attention of the Nittany Lions defense, redshirt senior guard Jamari Wheeler saw an opportunity to take control.

While he tried a bit too much from deep in the first half — hitting only one of five attempts from 3 in the first 20 minutes — the Penn State transfer was everywhere in the first 20 minutes, leading the team with five rebounds and four assists in the first half.

Wheeler was not as efficient in the second half, but he continued to make a major impact, setting the tone defensively for the Buckeyes with three of their eight steals while the team scored 18 points off Penn State's 15 turnovers.

Liddell remained relatively passive in the second half too, finishing with 14 points and four rebounds, answering four turnovers with three steals and a block.

Malaki Branham finished with a career-high 11 points, shooting an efficient five-of-nine from the field with two assists and a rebound.

Penn State's John Harrar was able to take control of the paint, recording his fourth double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Jalen Pickett added 23 for the Nittany Lions.

Ohio State will return home Wednesday to take on Towson at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.