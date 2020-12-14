BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State commits' signing and enrolling plans

In less than 48 hours, the Early Signing Period for the 2021 cycle will begin. It will allow football recruits to sign with their respective programs and have the option to enroll as early as January. With the start of ESP around the corner, BuckeyeGrove wanted to take a look at when each Ohio State commit is going to sign their National Letter of Intents. We also discuss when these future Buckeyes are slated to enroll and make the move to Columbus.

Commitment Date: March 17, 2020 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: Summer Note(s): We were initially unsure of Turrentine's plans for the spring, but we received confirmation on Sunday that he will not be enrolling at Ohio State next month.

Commitment Date: June 26, 2019 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: January Note(s): Long-time Ohio State commit Ben Christman has been one of the leaders of this class, and he's set to to make the two-hour move to Columbus in a few weeks. After doing his work to land Emeka Egbuka, we would expect Christman to continue recruiting for the Buckeyes to finish their 2021 class with a bang.

Commitment Date: May 24, 2020 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: January Note(s): Burke confirmed on Twitter a couple of days ago that he will indeed be signing on Dec. 16 and will enroll at Ohio State next month. He is part of a class that features three of the top-11 cornerbacks on Rivals.

Commitment Date: Jan. 8, 2020 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: Summer Note(s): Unfortunately for Jackson, due to his school's graduation rules, he will be unable to enroll early at Ohio State. The five-star prospect is slated, however, to sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Commitment Date: Dec. 11, 2020 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: Unknown Note(s): Ohio State's most recent commit is going to sign this week, but when he will enroll at the school is a question that has yet to be answered. Egbuka is waiting to see what transpires with his high school football season before determining when he is going to make the move to Columbus.

Commitment Date: March 16, 2020 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: January Note(s): Evan Pryor, who is a part of arguably the top running back class in the 2021 cycle, is set to make things official with the Buckeyes in a couple of days, and then enroll at the school next month.

Commitment Date: Feb. 3, 2019 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: January Note(s): The longest-tenured pledge in OSU's 2021 class is gearing up to sign on Wednesday and be a mid-year enrollee. Sawyer took this past season off from high school football (in part due to the uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic) to focus on training for the next level.

Commitment Date: March 15, 2020 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: Summer Note(s): Similarly to Turrentine, BuckeyeGrove had not been sure about Johnson's enrollment plans up until Sunday. We can confirm, however, that he will not be enrolling at Ohio State next month.

Commitment Date: April 20, 2020 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: January Note(s): Dunn has confirmed on Twitter that he will indeed be both signing and early enrolling at The Ohio State University. The Kentucky-based prospect also noted that his signing ceremony will be live on Instagram at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Commitment Date: June 21, 2019 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: January Note(s): Jayden Ballard is one of the more underrated prospects in the 2021 cycle, and is set to begin his collegiate journey in less than a month.

Commitment Date: Jan. 7, 2020 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: Summer Note(s): Johnson was initially set to enroll in January, but recently had those plans changed as his school will not let him graduate early. He told me he's going to focus on training and getting himself ready for college.

Commitment Date: May 6, 2020 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: January Note(s): Mirco signed back his NLI back in September, and will enroll at Ohio State in a few weeks.

Commitment Date: July 19, 2020 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: Summer Note(s): Hancock is in the same position as Jaylen Johnson as he had hoped to early enroll, but that is no longer possible as his school won't let him graduate early.

Commitment Date: April 30, 2019 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: January Note(s): No surprise here as Ohio State's only quarterback commit of their 2021 class will be signing this week and making the move to Columbus in a month.

Commitment Date: Oct. 31, 2019 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: January Note(s): Just like McCord, who was his high school teammate, Harrison Jr. is slated to both sign and enroll early at Ohio State.

Commitment Date: Feb. 1, 2020 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: Summer Note(s): Hall will indeed be signing this week, though he is not going to enroll this January. The Rivals100 defensive tackle told me that he will enroll in the fall, but I believe he meant to say the summer.

Commitment Date: Sept. 10, 2019 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: January Note(s): Carrico, who recently won his district's offensive and defensive player of the year awards, will both sign and enroll early. He tweeted earlier today that his signing ceremony will be at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Commitment Date: Dec. 30, 2019 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: January Note(s): Sam Hart, Ohio State's lone tight end pledge in their 2021 class, is set to sign on Wednesday and get to Columbus next month.

Commitment Date: March 27, 2020 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: January Note(s): Henderson is one of the Buckeyes' leaders in the 2021 class, and is set to make things official with the program in a couple of days. The fourth-ranked running back on Rivals is going to have his ceremony at 2:30 p.m.EST.

Commitment Date: Aug. 27, 2020 Signing Early?: Yes Enrollment: January Note(s): Just like Henderson, the other Virginia-based recruit in Ohio State's class, Williams will sign on Wednesday and is going to enroll at the school in January.