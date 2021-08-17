Ohio State commits and targets in the updated 2022 Rivals250

This week, Rivals.com has unveiled our updated Rivals100 and Rivals250 for the Class of 2022. There were some big movers in this latest installment, but we wanted to focus in on where Ohio State-related recruits stand in the rankings. Down below, BuckeyeGrove details where each Buckeye pledge and targets is ranked at in the new Rivals250.

Where Buckeyes targets landed in the new Rivals250

New Ranking: No. 5 Previous Ranking: No. 5 The latest with Singletary: Singletary announced his decommitment from Ohio State three weeks ago, but the expectation is that the Buckeyes won't be giving up on their pursuit of him. We expect the top-ranked cornerback in the nation to stay in the Southeast at the next level, however, as Florida, Georgia and Miami are piquing his interest.

New Ranking: No. 14 Previous Ranking: No. 35 The latest with Nwankpa: Ohio State is still viewed as the favorite to land Nwankpa, but we've been told not to rule out Notre Dame either. His recruitment still has a long way to go as he's not yet done taking his officials and is not expected to commit until later in the fall or in January.

New Ranking: No. 18 Previous Ranking: No. 18 The latest with Dewberry: Ryan Day and his staff put themselves in a great position to land Dewberry after hosting him for an official visit in late June. A commitment has not come yet, but the Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies seem to have the best shot at landing him at this time.

New Ranking: No. 19 Previous Ranking: No. 19 The latest with Rice: Rice still does remain a target for Ohio State, but it will be a tall task for the program to wind up landing the Virginia-based prospect. North Carolina is seen as the leader with the in-state Virginia Cavaliers and Notre Dame behind them, so I'm not expecting the Buckeyes to earn a commitment from him, barring a major change in his recruitment.

New Ranking: No. 37 Previous Ranking: No. 31 The latest with Curry: If I had to pick one defensive lineman that will end up in Ohio State's 2022 class, then it would be Curry. He did recently drop a top five that included Alabama, Clemson, Indiana and Oregon, but I envision the Buckeyes, led by Larry Johnson's recruiting efforts, wining out here.

New Ranking: No. 38 Previous Ranking: No. 36 The latest with Stewart: Stewart's unofficial visit to Columbus in June definitely elevated the program's standing in his recruitment; in fact, Stewart's cover photo on Twitter is one of the pictures from that trip. I would give Miami the edge if he decided today, but this one can get very interesting if and when he officially visits the school.

New Ranking: No. 39 Previous Ranking: No. 34 The latest with Dindy: Dindy took an official visit to Ohio State back in the final weekend of June, and both he and his family came away impressed from their time with the staff, specifically Johnson. Family connections to Oklahoma lead me to believe the Sooners should be seen as the favorite, though I know the Buckeyes remain in strong consideration for the product of Lakeland (Florida), and high interest is mutual.

New Ranking: No. 49 Previous Ranking: No. 67 The latest with Abor: On Instagram this week, Abor revealed that his six finalists are Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. The Crimson Tide would be my pick today as they've made a strong surge in his recruitment, but the Buckeyes are right there as a close second.

New Ranking: No. 51 Previous Ranking: No. 58 The latest with Goodwin: Although he is currently committed to Kentucky, Goodwin still intends on taking his visits. The seventh-ranked tackle on Rivals.com actually told me he was looking into being in attendance for last month's cookout. He could not make it, but expect Goodwin to get on campus for a game this season; if that happens, anything is possible as I consider Goodwin the likeliest flip contender for Ohio State in this class.

New Ranking: No. 56 Previous Ranking: No. 53 The latest with Branch: This is still a close one between Ohio State and USC, with Branch also planning on taking officials to Alabama and Clemson in November. The Buckeyes not offering five-star Jacoby Matthews yet, however, indicates to me that there is a lot of confidence that they will land Branch.

New Ranking: No. 61 Previous Ranking: No. 59 The latest with Greene: After taking a multi-day unofficial visit to Ohio State in mid-June, Greene is set to officially visit the school for their home opener against Oregon next month. Greene is not revealing his hand too much, but the Buckeyes are viewed as a strong contender, along with Georgia and Texas, for his services.

New Ranking: No. 79 Previous Ranking: No. 86 The latest with Jackson: This is another one that is likely to be a wire-to-wire finish as both the Buckeyes and Sooners feel confident here. With Jackson choosing to visit Columbus again last month over Norman, however, that could be an indication as to where he's leaning right now. Couple that with the fact that his father wants him at Ohio State to learn under Johnson, and I would say tOSU is the one in the best position as of today.

New Ranking: No. 87 Previous Ranking: No. 80 The latest with Kanu: With a top 10 schools list in place and intentions to announce in January, I think it's too early to tell where Kanu is trending toward. As is the case with all defensive lineman targets, however, the Buckeyes will always feel confident with Johnson leading the charge given his proven reputation. Also, Kanu visiting twice in the summer, with one of those trips resulting in him stay an extra day, gives Ohio State even more optimism as they have had a strong start in their pursuit of him.

New Ranking: No. 88 Previous Ranking: No .88 The latest with Hinzman: Hinzman's father, Jon, told me earlier this month that the coaching staff has been staying in touch with Hinzman and are interested in seeing how his season progresses. I believe Ohio State is in his top three, but luring the coveted o-lineman out of Wisconsin will be a tall task for the staff.

New Ranking: No. 91 Previous Ranking: No. 119 The latest with Miller: While all of the FutureCasts indicate Miller is heading to USC, the Peach State native did unexpectedly drop an updated top four recently. I don't expect this one to go in Ohio State's favor, but the longer Miller pushes off committing is certainly more beneficial for the program. Remember, Miller still can take an official visit to Columbus as his trip in June was an unofficial.

New Ranking: No. 93 Previous Ranking: No. 98 The latest with White: Last month, White unveiled a top four of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas A&M. I'm giving the slight edge to the Bulldogs right now, but I could absolutely see White signing with the Buckeyes when it's all said and done. I'm more interested in seeing how recruitments of other pass rushers will affect the pursuit of White, but Ohio State certainly remains high on the Pennsylvania-based recruit.

New Ranking: No. 103 Previous Ranking: No. 100 The latest with McClellan: I submitted a FutureCast in favor of Ohio State landing McClellan back in late June, but I am admittedly not as confident now as I was back then. The reason for this is that Florida and Oklahoma, are really catching his attention, and you can't rule out Alabama, LSU or USC either. I'm sticking by my pick because I think Johnson will be the determining factor, and McClellan sees an opportunity on the depth chart for early playing time.

Other targets worth highlighting

New Ranking: No. 123 Previous Ranking: No. 73

New Ranking: No. 158 Previous Ranking: No. 145

New Ranking: No. 167 Previous Ranking: No. 161

New Ranking: No. 203 Previous Ranking: No. 195

New Ranking: No. 211 Previous Ranking: No. 203

New Ranking: No. 228 Previous Ranking: No. 214

Where Ohio State commits stand

New Ranking: No. 13 Previous Ranking: No. 13

New Ranking: No. 22 Previous Ranking: No. 17

New Ranking: No. 34 Previous Ranking: No. 48

New Ranking: No. 59 Previous Ranking: No. 57

New Ranking: No. 75 Previous Ranking: No. 68

New Ranking: No. 129 Previous Ranking: No. 136

New Ranking: No. 132 Previous Ranking: No. 149

New Ranking: No. 152 Previous Ranking: No. 131

New Ranking: No. 168 Previous Ranking: No. 161

New Ranking: No. 187 Previous Ranking: No. 187