Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks builds confidence as health returns

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This has not been the start to the season Sevyn Banks envisioned.

Banks spent spring camp sidelined with a knee injury and saw that recovery take longer than expected, missing each of No. 7 Ohio State’s first two games after a setback during the preseason. The Orlando native saw the field for the first time against Tulsa and has started alongside freshman Denzel Burke in each of Ohio State’s last two games.

Despite not seeing the field as quickly as he would have hoped, Banks said he paid close attention to his body, working himself back to a place where he could contribute.

“I had to get healthy. I had to make sure my body was right,” Banks said. “I’m almost back to 100%, feeling into myself. It’s been OK. Even though I haven’t been playing, I’ve been learning. I’ve been giving my knowledge out to everybody.”

The 6-foot-1 cornerback started in all eight games for the Buckeyes in 2020, amassing a team-high seven pass breakups along with an interception which capped off Ohio State’s Sugar Bowl win over Clemson.

With a pedigree of success from the 2020 campaign, Banks was primed to fill the top cornerback slot left over from Shaun Wade’s departure to the NFL. But injuries kept him from seizing that role in the offseason, allowing Burke to take the job and run with it despite being a freshman.

As Banks’ health progresses, he feels his play for the remainder of the season will show his talent.

“We still got some games to play,” Banks said. “You haven’t seen the best yet.”

In three games this season, Banks is yet to collect a countable stat, but has played firm in coverage.

Banks also did not return to the field until after major shakeups took place in the Ohio State defensive coaching staff, which saw Matt Barnes take over play calling duties from Kerry Coombs.

In Coombs’ defense, the Buckeyes primarily trotted out a single-high safety, but with Barnes calling the plays, Ohio State has started to change up the looks at times with two safeties high throughout the game.

Banks emphasized that the new looks have given the Ohio State defense a different flare.

“It just adds a little spice to it,” Banks said.

As Banks serves as a veteran presence in the Ohio State secondary, he did not allow his injury from getting in his way of being a leader.

Barnes pointed to Banks’ professionalism and leadership as factors that stood out to him while Banks dealt with his nagging injuries.

“Even when he was hurt and out in camp, he couldn’t do anything, he was locked in,” Barnes said. “He knows what a great player he is. He knows what a great player he is. I’ve been extremely impressed with how he’s grinded through it.”

As Banks continues the climb back to full health, he emphasized that his team-first mentality will always shine through, despite adverse situations.

“I’m still going to be there for my team, I’m not going to act like I’m not a part of something,” Banks said.



