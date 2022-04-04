Ohio State CB Lejond Cavazos enters transfer portal

In nine games during the 2021 season, Cavazos recorded seven tackles and one pass breakup. Per Pro Football Focus, Cavazos recorded seven missed tackles last season, allowing six receptions on 11 targets for 59 yards, including a touchdown in the season opener against Minnesota.

Per a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel and confirmed by Scarlet and Gray Report, cornerback Lejond Cavazos has submitted his notification to enter the transfer portal after three seasons with the program.

First of all, Ohio State is currently at 89 scholarships, needing to get to 85 before the 2022 season begins.

According to an Ohio State spokesman, offensive lineman Harry Miller is still on scholarship after medically retiring from football in March, but it will likely not count toward the total due to a medical hardship.

However, the Buckeyes will have only six cornerbacks on the roster heading into the Sept. 3 opener against Notre Dame, including Brown., Burke, Jordan Hancock, Jakailin Johnson, Ryan Turner and Jyaire Brown.

Five of the six are currently on campus participating in spring workouts.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has been extremely complimentary about the development of both Hancock and Johnson, while Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said that Cavazos had been working in the slot corner position before indicating that he would be transferring, giving the Buckeyes less depth on the defensive side of the ball.

“I think our twos and threes are further along on the defensive side of the ball than on offense right now, so you are seeing a lot of pressure on the quarterback, especially with the twos and threes,” Day said. “We’re hoping to get some of those guys back on offense.”