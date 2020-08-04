BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State captains trying to stay safe on campus

As Ohio State opens its doors to students in the coming weeks, Buckeye football captains are preparing for the challenges of staying safe in the middle of one of the largest student populations in the country.

With multiple universities reporting cases of COVID-19 in student-athletes this summer, mixing normal students into the equation on campus has been a large worry for players and staff.

“Really, I think one of the biggest concerns going around the team is what happens when all of the students come back to campus,” junior quarterback Justin Fields said. “Students aren’t really worried about us. They’re doing what they would usually do if the pandemic wasn’t going on.”

Most of the team has been on campus for workouts the majority of the summer, and as the virus rages on around them in the outside world, players are beginning to realize the changes and difficulties that lie ahead.

“We’re starting to understand that this season is probably not going to look like a normal season,” senior linebacker Justin Hilliard said. “That probably means that we won’t be able to do some of the things we’re usually able to do, like hang out with the student body or even just be around the student body. We understand that we kind of have to keep things within each other.”

Though upperclassmen are living off campus and will not be interacting with students on as much of a daily basis, Hilliard noted that he has been making sure the younger players are adjusting well to moving on campus.

Three of Ohio State’s four defensive captains are graduate students. They have the experience- both as students and players- to guide freshmen through their first semester. Hilliard understands the tough situation this fall brings.

“Freshmen, especially some of the younger guys, maybe, it’s not fair to them. They just got to college, it’s going to be tough for them to be locked away,” Hilliard said. “But they have to understand. We have to help them understand- hold them accountable.”