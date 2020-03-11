COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State announced Wednesday evening through a press release that the annual Spring Game will be cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

This comes on the heels of the NCAA limiting attendance at March Madness games as well as individual conferences like the Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 limiting attendance at their respective conference tournaments.

The Big Ten has also taken additional steps to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus by limiting attendance at all winter and spring sports.

Ohio State joins other national programs such as Cincinnati and Michigan that have cancelled their spring games.

The release can be read in full here:

"The Ohio State Department of Athletics will continue to host intercollegiate athletic sporting events, but attendance at all events for the remainder of the academic year will be limited to student-athletes and their immediate family members, team coaches and staff, essential event management, operational and facility staff, and credentialed members of the media. All events will be closed to the public.

In addition, the Ohio State spring football game, set for April 11 at Ohio Stadium, has been canceled.

The university has been working closely with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who has recommended that sporting events can continue, but with extremely limited spectators, as the state continues its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Refunds

Refunds for fans who have purchased tickets to Ohio State sporting events, beginning with the women’s gymnastics meet Saturday against Pittsburgh, will be processed as follows: Tickets purchased online or via phone will be automatically refunded within five to seven business days; tickets purchased in person can be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.

What do I need to do regarding coronavirus?

The university launched a website with information about the coronavirus as well as an email account to which general questions about the coronavirus can be directed: coronavirus@osumc.edu.

In general, practicing routine hygiene etiquette and maintaining a healthy immune system are the best ways to prevent the spread of infection:

Stay home when you are sick and keep a safe six-foot distance from others to prevent disease spread.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.Get adequate sleep and eat well-balanced meals.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when you sneeze or cough, and throw away your tissue after one use.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water (20 seconds or longer) and use alcohol hand rub as a backup.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands or after touching surfaces.

Frequently clean and disinfect “high-touch” surfaces.

Anyone who is seriously ill should seek medical advice from a health care provider or emergency department."