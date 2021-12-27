Ohio State cancels final non-conference contest against New Orleans

Ohio State's non-conference slate is complete.

The Buckeyes announced Monday that its final game before Big Ten play against New Orleans scheduled for Tuesday night was canceled because of health and safety concerns in the basketball program.

“Our guys are progressing through the COVID return to play protocols well, but we just don’t have the numbers or readiness to play a game yet,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. “Player safety as it relates to COVID and as they return to play after a significant time off, will always be a top priority.”

The program has resumed team activities and is preparing to play Sunday at Nebraska.

Early last week, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said on his radio show Monday, a staff member and a player developed light symptoms of COVID-19. That led to another player developing symptoms and another player testing positives right before the Buckeyes left for Las Vegas and the CBS Sports Classic.

“So at that point, we had conversations of should we test everybody, every tier-one member of the program?” Holtmann said. “All of them have light symptoms… some did not have any symptoms. As you know, our program is fully vaccinated. At that point, we were deciding, OK, what is the course of action?”

Ohio State canceled its game against Kentucky, taking away the possibility of stranding a player who tested positive on the road in Las Vegas, unable to travel for 10 days after a positive test, and testing everyone Thursday morning.

With that came more positive tests, leading to another cancellation Tuesday against University of Tennessee Martin.

“We weren’t able to field enough guys to play in a game like that,” Holtmann said.

All fans who had purchased tickets to the game through the Ohio State Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com will be refunded and will receive direct communication via email with more information.

