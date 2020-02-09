MADISON, Wisc. – Despite recent success, Ohio State was unable to keep the momentum going at Wisconsin.

After capturing three straight wins, Ohio State could not enact revenge against Wisconsin on Sunday. Losing the game 70-57, the Buckeyes could not find a rhythm offensively while the Badgers were able to strike consistently from deep.

The Buckeyes would finish the game shooting only 36.7 percent from the field. Ohio State’s leading scorer, Kaleb Wesson, would especially struggle against Wisconsin. After dropping 22 points and hauling in 13 rebounds against Wisconsin back on Jan. 3, Wesson would produce only eight points on 2-of-11 shooting to go along with six rebounds.

While Ohio State saw a down game from its star, Wisconsin was able to get a lift from an unlikely hero. Brevin Pritzl, who had a career high of 20 points scored back in February of 2018, would provide 19 points off the bench for the Badgers against Ohio State.

Pritzl would bury 7-of-13 shots, five of which came from beyond the arc. As a team, the Badgers would hit 12 3-point shots.

In the first half, Ohio State’s offense was plagued by two critical negatives: turnovers and missed shots. The Buckeyes would turn the ball over nine times in the opening half, and 32-percent shooting would not do the offensive numbers any favors.

Outside of Andre Wesson’s nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from the 3-point line, no Buckeye was able to efficiently put up points in the opening half. Even Wesson, who scored nearly half of Ohio State’s points in the first half, would turn the ball over three times to spoil his stat line.

Offense was hard to come by out of the gates for both teams. While Wisconsin struggled to a 2-of-9 shooting start, Ohio State fared worse with a 1-of-7 start and five turnovers through the opening seven minutes of the game.

After falling down 7-2, the Buckeyes were able to surge to a 10-0 run by hitting four straight shots. The hot spell would be short lived, however, and the Badgers would score 13 of the next 16 points to take a 20-15 lead with just over five minutes remaining in the first half.

With Kaleb Wesson on the bench with two fouls, the game would slip away from the Buckeyes in the first half. A 16-0 scoring run to end the half would lift the Badgers to an impressive 38-20 advantage going into the locker room.

It was the bench scoring that dominated for the Badgers. With the help of Pritzl’s nine points in the first half, the Wisconsin bench would outscore Ohio State’s bench 16-4 through the first 20 minutes. The Badgers would finish the game with a 30-16 scoring advantage off the bench.

In the starting lineup, it was Micah Potter who made a solid impact in his first start as a Badger. The Ohio State transfer would put in seven points and block two shots in the first half. Potter would finish the game with nine points and five rebounds.

To open the second half, the Buckeyes would use a 7-0 run to reduce the deficit to 11 points, but the long-range shooting of the Badgers would prove too much for Ohio State.

Luther Muhammad was able to deliver a bright spot in the second half, but his nine points and three steals were not enough to inspire a comeback.

Ohio State will return to the floor when they host Rutgers on Wednesday. The game will tip at 7 p.m. on BTN.