COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes are changing things up this year with how they are handling the reporting of injuries (in large part, they just are not) and releasing the depth chart. Everything now will come out on Friday and without any further delay, here is the list of players that will be unavailable for Ohio State’s first game of the season on Saturday against Florida Atlantic.

As for the depth chart, we have a good idea of who will be at most of the major spots. There were some heated battles however to get on the second team at some key positions and we now know how things stand going into week one, even though the depth chart is not always the best indicator of how things will go once the team is on the field and it is time to bring in a substitute or two.