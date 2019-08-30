Ohio State Buckeyes release first depth chart and 'status report'
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes are changing things up this year with how they are handling the reporting of injuries (in large part, they just are not) and releasing the depth chart. Everything now will come out on Friday and without any further delay, here is the list of players that will be unavailable for Ohio State’s first game of the season on Saturday against Florida Atlantic.
Game-Time Decision
* DE Tyler Friday
* RB Demario McCall
* DE Tyreke Smith
Unavailable
* WR Kamryn Babb
* TE Rashod Berry
* DE Jonathon Cooper
* DT Noah Donald
* SAF Owen Fankhouser
* TE Cormontae Hamilton
* SAF Ronnie Hickman
* LB Justin Hilliard
* CB Lloyd McFarquhar
* DT Jaden McKenzie
* H-B C.J. Saunders
* DT Taron Vincent
As for the depth chart, we have a good idea of who will be at most of the major spots. There were some heated battles however to get on the second team at some key positions and we now know how things stand going into week one, even though the depth chart is not always the best indicator of how things will go once the team is on the field and it is time to bring in a substitute or two.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
Justin Fields
|
Gunnar Hoak -OR-
Chris Chugunov
|
RB
|
JK Dobbins
|
Demario McCall -OR-
Master Teague -OR-
Marcus Crowley -OR-
Steele Chambers
|
WR-Z
|
Austin Marck -OR-
Chris Olave
|
Ellijah Gardiner
|
WR-X
|
Binjimen Victor
|
Garret Wilson -OR-
Jaylen Harris
|
HB
|
KJ Hill
|
Jaelen Gill
|
TE
|
Luke Farrell
|
Jeremy Ruckert -OR-
Jake Hausmann
|
LT
|
Thayer Munford
|
Josh Alabai
|
LG
|
Jonah Jackson
|
Matthew Jones
|
C
|
Josh Myers
|
Harry Miller
|
RG
|
Wyatt Davis
|
Gavin Cupp
|
RT
|
Branden Bowen
|
Nicholas Petit-Frere
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
DE
|
Chase Young
|
Javontae Jean-Baptiste -OR-
Tyreke Smith
|
NT
|
Robert Landers -OR-
|
Tommy Togiai
|
DT
|
Davon Hamilton
|
Haskell Garrett -OR-
Antwuan Jackson
|
DE
|
Jashon Cornell
|
Zach Harrison -OR-
Tyler Friday
|
LB
|
Pete Werner
|
K'Vaughan Pope
|
LB
|
Tuf Borland -OR-
|
Baron Browning
Dallas Gant
|
LB
|
Malik Harrison
|
Teradja MItchell
|
CB
|
Damon Arnette
|
Cameron Brown
|
CB
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Sevyn Banks
|
CB
|
Shaun Wade
|
Amir Riep -OR-
Marcus Williamson
|
FS
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Isaiah Pryor -OR-
Josh Proctor
|
SS
|
Brendon White
|
Jahsen Wint
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
P
|
Dure Chrisman
|
Zach Hookver
|
KO
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
LS
|
Liam McCullough
|
Bradley Robinson -OR-
Roen McCullough
|
H
|
Drue Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
PR
|
KJ Hill
|
Demario McCall
|
KOR
|
Demario McCall -OR-
|
Chris Olave