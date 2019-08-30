News More News
Ohio State Buckeyes release first depth chart and 'status report'

Kevin Noon
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes are changing things up this year with how they are handling the reporting of injuries (in large part, they just are not) and releasing the depth chart. Everything now will come out on Friday and without any further delay, here is the list of players that will be unavailable for Ohio State’s first game of the season on Saturday against Florida Atlantic.

Game-Time Decision

* DE Tyler Friday

* RB Demario McCall

* DE Tyreke Smith


Unavailable

* WR Kamryn Babb

* TE Rashod Berry

* DE Jonathon Cooper

* DT Noah Donald

* SAF Owen Fankhouser

* TE Cormontae Hamilton

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* LB Justin Hilliard

* CB Lloyd McFarquhar

* DT Jaden McKenzie

* H-B C.J. Saunders

* DT Taron Vincent

As for the depth chart, we have a good idea of who will be at most of the major spots. There were some heated battles however to get on the second team at some key positions and we now know how things stand going into week one, even though the depth chart is not always the best indicator of how things will go once the team is on the field and it is time to bring in a substitute or two.

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

QB

Justin Fields

Gunnar Hoak -OR-

Chris Chugunov

RB

JK Dobbins

Demario McCall -OR-

Master Teague -OR-

Marcus Crowley -OR-

Steele Chambers

WR-Z

Austin Marck -OR-

Chris Olave

Ellijah Gardiner

WR-X

Binjimen Victor

Garret Wilson -OR-

Jaylen Harris

HB

KJ Hill

Jaelen Gill

TE

Luke Farrell

Jeremy Ruckert -OR-

Jake Hausmann

LT

Thayer Munford

Josh Alabai

LG

Jonah Jackson

Matthew Jones

C

Josh Myers

Harry Miller

RG

Wyatt Davis

Gavin Cupp

RT

Branden Bowen

Nicholas Petit-Frere
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

DE

Chase Young

Javontae Jean-Baptiste -OR-

Tyreke Smith

NT

Robert Landers -OR-

Tommy Togiai

DT

Davon Hamilton

Haskell Garrett -OR-

Antwuan Jackson

DE

Jashon Cornell

Zach Harrison -OR-

Tyler Friday

LB

Pete Werner

K'Vaughan Pope

LB

Tuf Borland -OR-

Baron Browning

Dallas Gant

LB

Malik Harrison

Teradja MItchell

CB

Damon Arnette

Cameron Brown

CB

Jeff Okudah

Sevyn Banks

CB

Shaun Wade

Amir Riep -OR-

Marcus Williamson

FS

Jordan Fuller

Isaiah Pryor -OR-

Josh Proctor

SS

Brendon White

Jahsen Wint
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

P

Dure Chrisman

Zach Hookver

KO

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

LS

Liam McCullough

Bradley Robinson -OR-

Roen McCullough

H

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

PR

KJ Hill

Demario McCall

KOR

Demario McCall -OR-

Chris Olave
