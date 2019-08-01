Ohio State Buckeyes No. 5 in preseason coaches poll
While it does not feel like fall in the air quite yet around Columbus (Ohio) the calendar now reads August and training camp gets underway on Friday for the Buckeyes. Ryan Day’s team will also play their first game of the season later this month, so things are starting to happen in a hurry.
Another sign that the season is almost here? The preseason Coaches Poll has been released and the Buckeyes find themselves at No. 5, the highest ranked team in the Big Ten.
While many people are lamenting that Ohio State does not have a marquee out of league game, the conference schedule is going to be a doozy with five teams ranked in the top-25 on the schedule as well as Nebraska who technically sits at No. 26 in the receiving votes category.
Ohio State will play on the road at preseason ranked No. 7 Michigan, No. 25 Northwestern and No. 26 Nebraska while hosting No. 14 Penn State, No. 17 Wisconsin and No. 20 Michigan State in what promises to be a wild Big Ten season.
The top of the poll only saw two teams receive first-place votes with defending national champion Clemson taking 59 of the 65 votes while Alabama has the other six.
The SEC holds bragging rights in the top-10 with four teams with No. 2 Alabama, No. Georgia, No. 6 LSU and No. 8 Florida. The Big Ten and Big 12 each have two teams while the ACC has Clemson and Notre Dame is an independent.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|
1.
|
Clemson (59)
|
1619
|
2.
|
Alabama (6)
|
1566
|
3.
|
Georgia
|
1447
|
4.
|
Oklahoma
|
1415
|
5.
|
Ohio State
|
1368
|
6.
|
LSU
|
1218
|
7.
|
Michigan
|
1155
|
8.
|
Florida
|
1103
|
9.
|
Notre Dame
|
1100
|
10.
|
Texas
|
1038
|
11.
|
Texas A&M
|
893
|
12.
|
Washington
|
834
|
13.
|
Oregon
|
787
|
14.
|
Penn State
|
699
|
15.
|
Utah
|
642
|
16.
|
Auburn
|
606
|
T17.
|
Wisconsin
|
436
|
T17.
|
Central Florida
|
436
|
19.
|
Iowa
|
343
|
20.
|
Michigan State
|
313
|
21.
|
Washington State
|
274
|
22.
|
Syracuse
|
227
|
23.
|
Stanford
|
200
|
24.
|
Iowa State
|
169
|
25.
|
Northwestern
|
161
Receiving Votes: Nebraska 152; Boise State 118; Mississippi State 111; Miami 94; Army 91; Kentucky 79; Virginia Tech 64; Texas Christian 63; Southern California 47; Utah State 32; Fresno State 32; Virginia 30; Cincinnati 25; West Virginia 24; Memphis 24; Oklahoma State 20; South Carolina 15; NC State 12; Duke 10; Boston College 5; Florida State 4; Baylor 4; Appalachian State 4; North Texas 3; Houston 3; UCLA 2; Temple 2; Arizona State 2; Troy 1; Tennessee 1; Mississippi 1; Minnesota 1.