While it does not feel like fall in the air quite yet around Columbus (Ohio) the calendar now reads August and training camp gets underway on Friday for the Buckeyes. Ryan Day’s team will also play their first game of the season later this month, so things are starting to happen in a hurry.

Another sign that the season is almost here? The preseason Coaches Poll has been released and the Buckeyes find themselves at No. 5, the highest ranked team in the Big Ten.

While many people are lamenting that Ohio State does not have a marquee out of league game, the conference schedule is going to be a doozy with five teams ranked in the top-25 on the schedule as well as Nebraska who technically sits at No. 26 in the receiving votes category.

Ohio State will play on the road at preseason ranked No. 7 Michigan, No. 25 Northwestern and No. 26 Nebraska while hosting No. 14 Penn State, No. 17 Wisconsin and No. 20 Michigan State in what promises to be a wild Big Ten season.

The top of the poll only saw two teams receive first-place votes with defending national champion Clemson taking 59 of the 65 votes while Alabama has the other six.

The SEC holds bragging rights in the top-10 with four teams with No. 2 Alabama, No. Georgia, No. 6 LSU and No. 8 Florida. The Big Ten and Big 12 each have two teams while the ACC has Clemson and Notre Dame is an independent.